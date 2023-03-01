On February 28 local time,The Memphis Zoo in the United States released the latest news on the giant panda “Yaya” on social media.

The accompanying text said: May your day be as happy as Yaya, holding a full sugarcane! This dynamic has attracted the attention of netizens.

Some comments said: Yaya looks very thin, and her fur is not very healthy;I hope the zoo can improve the quality of food; I hope Yaya can be happy and return to China as soon as possible.

Previously, the expert group evaluated that, apart from the hair loss caused by skin diseases, “Yaya” has a good appetite, normal stool properties, and stable weight.

Yaya is expected to return to China in April this year.

Giant panda Yaya, female, pedigree number 507, was born in Beijing Zoo on August 3, 2000, and her mother is giant panda Lele (pedigree number 320). In April 2003, he lived in Memphis Zoo, Tennessee, USA.

On January 20, 2021, netizens broke the news that the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, USA, suspected that the giant pandas Yaya and Lele were not well cared for. The health status and living conditions of the two giant pandas are worrying and have attracted widespread attention.

In response to this, the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens responded that Yaya is over 20 years old, already an old age, and has been suffering from skin diseases, so she is not in good condition. It has been learned that there is no problem with the bamboo supply and living venues for giant pandas, and we will continue to communicate with the Memphis Zoo.

Statistics show that giant pandas are endemic to China.The main habitat is the mountainous areas of Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu in China. In 2021, it will be included in the “List of Wild Animals under National Key Protection in China“.

Giant pandas are not afraid of cold and damp, and never hibernate. Even if the temperature is -4-14°C, they still walk through the thick bamboo thickly pressed by white snow. They are not afraid of humidity, and like to live in a humid world with a humidity of more than 80%.