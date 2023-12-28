The Menna Administration does not want dialogue

“From the “Due Pini” villa al San Paolo neighborhood and also to VignolaUnfortunately, the municipal administration demonstrates that ignore the voices of associations and citizens. Regarding parking in the San Paolo district, not everyone agreed with the Vasto municipal administration’s project. Residents’ numerous complaints went unheeded, even though they represented valuable evidence of the community’s concerns. The area, originally a green lung with trees planted in collaboration with some associations for an environmental project, has been replaced by asphalt and concrete”.

This is what he underlines, in a note, Antonio Mercuriopresident Litorale Vivo Committee – Environment, Sport and Coastal Culture.

“The same is repeated at Vignola – says Mercorio again -, in which case the associations believe that the anti-erosion projectbased on breakwater barriershave a significant impact on the landscape, the environment and the community that frequents the area. A formal request was made to the Municipality, via PEC, to establish a technical table with the participation of all interested parties, which was not given any follow-up by the municipal administration, despite the mayor himself having proposed it during the presentation of the project in the city council and in front of the citizens. The objective would have been to evaluate the impact of the project on various aspects to possibly identify alternatives that are more respectful of the environment and the needs of citizens, following for example along the lines of the erosion project Punta dell’Operawhich better integrated the solution with the surrounding context.

Therefore, despite the numerous promises, the dialogue with the associations remained a missed opportunity. Furthermore, the Vignola area, one of the most beautiful areas of the coast and a reference point for surfing in the Adriatic and in Italy, risks suffering irreparable damage due to this anti-erosion projectwhich ignores the needs and concerns of the community, in the face of safeguarding mainly private interests, especially for the part that concerns the SCI area.

Yet another missed opportunity for dialogueeffectively ignored, destined to generate further controversy and fuel disappointment – concludes Mercorio – towards the modus operandi of the municipal administration”.

