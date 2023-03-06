Home News The military governor closes the roads linking the city of Goma
News

The military governor closes the roads linking the city of Goma

The military governor closes the roads linking the city of Goma

After 24 hours of opening of the highways linking the city of Goma to other corners of the province for the passage of goods and merchandise, the military governor, Lieutenant General Constant Ndima Kongba, reconsiders his decision just after the assassination a driver on the Rutshuru-Goma axis.

Indeed, since Wednesday, March 1, the military authority had opened traffic on food supply roads, blocked following the occupation of certain territories by the M23 rebels, in order to facilitate the reduction of prices consumer products.

However, Lieutenant General Constant Ndima reconsidered his decision following the barbaric behavior of these rebel movements.

“On the morning of this Thursday, March 2, 2023, the M23/RDF have just killed a driver in the locality of Katale on the Rutshuru-Goma axis and looted all the goods transported by the latter”we read in a press release from the provincial authority.

Parmi les axes ouverts, il ya: Goma-Rutshuru-Kanyabayonga; Goma-Sake-Kitshanga-Kanyabayonga ; Goma-Sake-Kitshanga-Pinga and Goma-Sake-Mushaki-Masisi-walikale.

Digital Congo via Matininfos

