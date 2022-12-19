Mao Weiming presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government

Carry out the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference

Research and deployment of modern water network construction, urban and rural medical insurance, pension service system construction, etc.

Huasheng Online 12moon19Daily news (all media reporters Sun Minjian Huang Han)19On the afternoon of the 1st, Governor Mao Weiming presided over the executive meeting of the provincial government to study and implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, as well as the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on Science and Technology Progress”, study and deploy modern water network construction, urban and ruralConstruction of medical insurance, elderly care service system, subsidy for protection of arable land fertility, “one case for one discussion”, standardization of financial audit orderWaiting for work.

The meeting pointed out that2022year central economywork meeting, yesA very important meeting held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has great and far-reaching significance for a good start in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.usIt is necessary to unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on economic work next year, insist on high-quality development as the primary task, and strive for stability while striving for progress.Work hard and work hard.wantPut stable growth in a more prominent position,Take the responsibility of the top ten provinces in the economy;wantContinue to make breakthroughs in key core technologies, transformation of innovative achievements, empowerment of high-end platforms, and stimulation of talent creativityStrong, enhance the momentum of economic development;wantcontinuedOptimize the business environment, and make greater efforts to attract investment and utilize foreign capital;wantDefendTo defuse economic and financial risks in a normal way and create a harmonious and stable environment;wantStrengthen safety production and natural disaster risk prevention and control, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major safety accidents;wantTaking the ten key livelihood issues as the starting point,Continuously improve people’s livelihood and well-being, and promote high-quality development with new atmosphere and new actions to achieve new results.

The meeting passed the “Hunan Province Modern Water Network Construction Plan (2021-2035)” in principle.The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the major opportunities for the country to comprehensively strengthen infrastructure construction and build the main skeleton and main artery of the national water network, and plan a series ofWater Network Backboneproject,water securityand water resourcesmajor projects,Promote the reform of investment and financing of water projects, and accelerate the construction of a modern water network that is “province-local linkage, river and lake benefits, high-quality water use, green intelligence, and smooth circulation” to provide a solid water security guarantee for the construction of a modernized new Hunan.

Principles adopted by the meeting“Implementation Measures for Basic Medical Insurance for Employees in Hunan Province” “Implementation Measures for Basic Medical Insurance for Urban and Rural Residents in Hunan Province”. The meeting pointed out that efforts should be made to promote the rule of law, standardization, and standardization of medical security management, enhance the integrity, systematization, and coordination of medical security reform, implement one-stop, one-window, and one-order system for medical insurance public services, and accelerate the promotion of basic medical insurance. Provincial-level overall planning to build a higher-quality, fairer, more sustainable, and more efficient medical security system.

The meeting approved in principle the “Implementation Plan for Promoting the Construction of the Basic Pension Service System in Hunan Province (2022-2025)”. The meeting emphasized thatWe must focus on the needs and expectations of the elderly, focus on expanding effective supply, remove development barriers, improve support policies, strengthen supervision and supervision, and ensure the basic livelihood of the elderly。

The principles of the meeting adopted the “Implementation Plan of Subsidy Policy for Cultivated Land Fertility Protection in Hunan Province“. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to further strengthen the policy orientation of cultivated land fertility protection subsidies, focus on directionality, improve precision, and enhance effectiveness, so as to ensure that the quantity and quality of cultivated land in the province will not decrease, and resolutely curb the “non-agriculturalization” of cultivated land and the “non-agriculturalization” of basic farmland. Grainization”.

The meeting passed in principle the “Measures for Fundraising and Labor Raising for Villagers in Hunan Province “One Case, One Discussion”. The meeting emphasized thatTo give full play to the principal role of the peasant masses,Strengthen policy publicity, increase support, and improve the level of supervision,Further mobilize the consciousness, initiative and creativity of villagers to participate in the construction of public welfare undertakings such as collective production and life, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization.

The meeting adopted the “Implementation Opinions on Further Standardizing the Financial Auditing Order and Promoting the Healthy Development of the CPA Industry” in principle.. The meeting emphasized thatIt is necessary to rectify the order of financial auditing in accordance with the law, strengthen the daily management of the industry, and optimize the practice environment and capabilities.Efforts have been made to build a supervisory work pattern featuring departmental coordination, multi-party linkage, and social participation.Improve professional service capabilities and professional ethics in the industry。

meeting invitationZhou Gangzhi, Professor of Hunan Normal UniversityLectured on the study and implementation of the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on Science and Technology Progress”, and studied other matters。

