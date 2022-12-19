Stressed college students may want to spend weeks before their next examWalnutadded to their daily diet.

University of South Australia

News on December 16

A new clinical trial of college students shows that walnut consumption has positive effects on self-reported indicators of mental health and biomarkers of general health。

University of South Australia（University of South Australia，UniSA)published in”NutritionThe study in the journal Nutrients also showed that,Walnuts May Counteract Effects of Academic Stress on Gut Microbiota, Especially in Women。

The study was published in the journal “Nutrients” (latest impact factor: 4.546) on November 11, 2022

Principal investigators, PhD student Mauritz Herselman and Associate Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya said,Mounting Evidence Links Walnuts to Improved Brain and Gut Health。

Herselman said: “Students experience academic stress throughout their studies which has a negative impact on their mental health and they are especially vulnerable during exam periods。”

80 undergraduate students were divided intoThe treatment and control groups were clinically evaluated at the beginning of the 13-week university term, during the exam and 2 weeks after the exam.Those in the treatment group ate walnuts daily for 16 weeks over the three periods。

“We found that thosePeople who ate half a cup (approximately 15 grams) of walnuts per day showed improvements in self-reported indicators of mental health.Walnut consumers also experienced improvements in metabolic biomarkers and overall sleep quality over the long term。”

before the exam,Students in the control group reported increased levels of stress and depression, while students in the treatment group did not.Consumers of walnuts reported a significant decrease in depression-related feelings between the first and last visit compared to the control group。

Previous studies have shown that,Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, as well as melatonin (the sleep-inducing hormone), polyphenols, folic acid, and vitamin E, all of which promote brain and gut health。

“World Health Organization(WHO) recently stated that,At least 75% of mental health disorders affect people under the age of 24, making undergraduates particularly vulnerable to mental health problems,” Herselman said.

Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya said,Mental health disorders are common among college students and can adversely affect a student’s academic performance and long-term physical health。

“We have demonstrated thatEating walnuts during times of stress can improve mental health and general well-being in college students and is a healthy and tasty snack, as well as a versatile ingredient in many recipes that can combat some of the negative effects of academic stress,” Professor Bobrovskaya said.

“Because of the small number of men in the study,More research is needed to determine the gender-dependent effects of walnuts and academic stress on college students.It’s also possible that the placebo effect was at play, since this wasn’t a blinded study。”

