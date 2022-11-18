[The Epoch Times, November 18, 2022]On November 18, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Communist Party of China announced that in principle, there is no limit on the number of people in concerts in areas without epidemics. This news sparked a heated discussion on the Internet in mainland China, and netizens left messages expressing their doubts. Some netizens said: “In principle, there is no restriction, but it is a restriction. In principle, nucleic acid is not required, but nucleic acid is required.”

On the 18th, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Communist Party of China issued guidelines for the prevention and control of theaters and other performance venues (referred to as the “Guidelines”). The “Guide” was changed to say that commercial performances in high-risk areas are suspended; in areas where no epidemics have occurred, in principle, there is no limit on the number of consumers received by theaters and other performance venues, and in principle no restrictions on concerts, music festivals, live tourism performances, etc. The number of spectators for large-scale commercial performances is limited.

After the news was released, related topics appeared on the mainland Weibo and Baidu’s hot search list, once ranking first on the list.

Netizens left messages questioning this statement.

“Then you…don’t dare to say it.” “Where is there no epidemic situation now?” Who is in charge.”​”

“Do you think I will believe it?” “I also want to ask, even if there are areas with or without the epidemic, I can’t get through it, and I will be quarantined on the ground, hehehe.”

Netizens directly pointed out: “In the final analysis, it still needs to be blocked, it’s crazy (blocked) and forget it!”

Some netizens ridiculed: “There is no epidemic in the leader’s yard.” “Hahaha, there is no (epidemic) where the leader goes.”

“In principle, there is no restriction, but it is a restriction. In principle, nucleic acid is not required, but nucleic acid is required.” “If it is not necessary, there is no principle.” “In principle, this word is used well.”

At the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China on the 11th and 10th of this month, Xi Jinping was still emphasizing adherence to the general policy of dynamic zeroing. However, on the 11th, the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued the “Twenty Measures for Optimizing Epidemic Prevention”. Carry out nucleic acid testing for all staff by administrative region. But at the same time, it reiterated that “unswervingly implement the general policy of dynamic zeroing”. Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Chongqing and other places also continued to be closed, and the public still required nucleic acid testing.

At that time, Wang He, a current affairs commentator, said, “This set reveals that the authorities are very rigid politically, and there is almost no room for policy adjustment. This means that the central government has dug a hole for the local government. If you jump, you have to jump, and if you don’t jump, you have to jump.” , The local governments are not fools. If this continues, the conflict between the central government and the local government will only become more and more intense, and the government and the people will become more and more antagonistic. The CCP is really at the end of its rope.”

