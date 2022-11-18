Home Business Skip 13?Xiaomi’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship may be Xiaomi Mi 14 Netizen: Perfect match with MIUI 14 and rigid iPhone 14
by admin
After the release of Snapdragon 8 Gen2, Xiaomi immediately announced that the new flagship will be the first to be equipped, but did not confirm the model name.

A few days ago, a picture of the packaging of Mi 14 appeared on the Internet, and netizens left messages saying,What if this breaks the “curse of odd numbers” and skips 13 and goes directly to 14?

There are also speculations that it just complements MIUI 14.

There are also ridicules, Xiaomi is going to be tough on the iPhone 14!

However, as far as the packaging is concerned, there is a high probability that the fans are based on the Mi 12s PS, and there is no reason for Xiaomi to use almost the same packaging box. But Xiaomi will not really adopt the 14 series, and it cannot be completely ruled out.

The picture shows the packaging of Xiaomi 12s

The previous renderings show that the industrial design of “Xiaomi 13/14” has undergone significant adjustments, including the use of a similar right-angled edge shape to the iPhone 14, a 6.2-inch straight screen with extremely narrow borders on the front, a square camera module on the back, and a main camera. Upgrade Sony IMX8 series new sensor, 50 million pixels.

In addition, this generation of Mi 13/14 series is also expected to support ultrasonic wide-area screen fingerprints for the first time, equipped with UFS 4.0 flash memory, etc.

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

