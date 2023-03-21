The Ministry of Economic Affairs claims that the increase in electricity prices is lower than that of South Korea. Zhong Peijun reveals the truth about “1 data”

On the 17th, the Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Executive Yuan held an electricity price rate review meeting, and will increase electricity prices starting from April, with an average increase of 11%. Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Meihua said that power companies in every country, even countries that use a large amount of nuclear power, such as France and South Korea, have suffered losses, and electricity prices have risen more than Taiwan. In this regard, Taipei City Councilor Zhong Peijun believes that the Tsai government is just shirking responsibility.

Zhong Peijun mentioned on Facebook today (21st) that the increase in electricity prices will be confirmed in April. The common people lament that their pockets will shrink again, but Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Meihua still says that Taiwan’s electricity prices have risen lower than South Korea’s.But Zhong took out a chart and pointed out that South Korea raised electricity prices last year.By the end of last year, the electricity price for Korean people’s livelihood was 3.15 yuan per kWh, and the industrial electricity price was 3.04 yuan per kWh.After the increase in the first quarter of this year, people’s livelihood will be 3.76 yuan per degree, and industry will be 3.84 yuan per degree。

andThe current electricity price in Taiwan is 2.69 yuan per kilowatt-hour for people’s livelihood and 2.76 yuan per kilowatt-hour for industry; if it is raised by 11% in the future, it will be 2.95 yuan per kilowatt-hour for people’s livelihood and 3.03 yuan per kilowatt-hour for industry. Zhong Peijun mentioned that Wang Meihua is indeed right, the price increase is lower than that of South Korea, but he forgets that “our basic salary is also much lower than that of South Korea”; Zhong emphasized,The basic salary in South Korea this year is 2.01 million won, which is about 47,000 yuan in NT dollars. The basic salary in Taiwan this year is 26,400 yuan. The basic salary in my country is more than 20,000 yuan lower than that in South Korea.。

Zhong Peijun finally criticized that the result of wrong energy policies should be borne by the whole people, but the government has repeatedly shirked responsibility, and even used other countries to raise prices as a shield. A government that cannot understand the pain of the people is not worthy of the people’s expectations.

(China Times News Network Yu Chuan)