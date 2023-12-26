The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management once again allocated 400 million yuan in central natural disaster relief funds to support the earthquake relief work in Gansu and Qinghai

Ministries Allocate 400 Million Yuan in Earthquake Relief Funds for Gansu and Qinghai

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have once again allocated 400 million yuan in central natural disaster relief funds to support earthquake relief work in Gansu and Qinghai. This comes after a previous allocation of 700 million yuan in earthquake relief subsidy funds to the two provinces.

The funds will focus on providing emergency relief for disaster-stricken people, transitional resettlement, compensation for victims, and restoration and reconstruction of damaged housing. The goal is to ensure that the lives of those affected by the earthquake are properly resettled, with adequate housing and food, and to restore production and living order in the disaster area as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Finance is urging the finance departments of Gansu and Qinghai to promptly allocate the funds to the disaster areas, ensuring effective fund supervision to prioritize the safety of people’s lives and property.

This recent allocation brings the total funds allocated to Gansu and Qinghai to 1.1 billion yuan, with 845 million yuan going to Gansu and Qinghai receiving 255 million yuan. The government is committed to providing ongoing support to the provinces as they work to recover from the earthquake.

