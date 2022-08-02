On July 31, the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China held a grand reception at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to warmly celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan and other party and state leaders attended the reception. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan)

The banquet hall of the Great Hall of the People is brightly lit, filled with a warm and festive festive atmosphere. The solemn “August 1” military emblem hangs above the rostrum, and the large-character era name “1927-2022” stands out against the red flag, indicating the glorious history of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army over 95 years.

At about 18 o’clock, in the cheerful “Welcome Song”, Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders entered the banquet hall to gather with Chinese and foreign guests, and the audience burst into warm applause.

At the beginning of the reception, Wei Fenghe, member of the Central Military Commission, State Councilor and Minister of Defense, delivered a speech. Entrusted by General Secretary Xi Jinping, Wei Fenghe, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission, first extended his holiday congratulations to all the PLA officers and men, officers and soldiers of the Armed Police Force, military civilians, and militia reservists, and to those who have contributed to the construction of the people’s army in various periods. Retired old comrades, veterans, retired veterans, disabled revolutionary soldiers and family members of martyrs expressed cordial condolences to the comrades who won the “August 1st Medal”, to the representatives of the heroic model of the whole army, the representative of the national double support model, and the cadres of the national model army. The representative expressed his high respect and sincere greetings to the comrades who have worked hard on the front of national defense, science, technology and industry, to the party committees, governments and people’s organizations at all levels who have long cared about and supported the construction of national defense and the army, and expressed heartfelt thanks to the people of all ethnic groups in the country. The military attachés from various countries in China and all the guests who attended the reception expressed their warm welcome.

Wei Fenghe said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is a people’s army created by the Communist Party of China. Over the past 95 years, under the strong leadership of the party, the heroic people’s army has made immortal contributions to national independence, people’s liberation, and national prosperity, provided strong support for safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and made contributions to safeguarding world peace and tranquility. made an important contribution.

Wei Fenghe pointed out that in the new era and new journey, the whole army must be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implement Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, adhere to the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics, speed up the modernization of national defense and the army, and strive to build a strong military with Chinese characteristics. A consolidated national defense and a strong people’s army commensurate with its international status and in line with national security and development interests provide strategic support for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

In the sound of festive and joyful music, Chinese and foreign guests and friends raised their glasses to congratulate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, wishing China a prosperous and prosperous country, and wishing the friendship between the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the armed forces of other countries will last forever.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, relevant leading comrades of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, State Councilor, President of the Supreme People’s Court, Chief Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, relevant leading comrades of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and member of the Central Military Commission. As well as senior military comrades in leadership positions of the Central Military Commission attended the reception.

Also present at the reception were relevant departments of the central and state organs, relevant people’s organizations and responsible comrades in Beijing, as well as various departments of the Military Commission, major units of the People’s Liberation Army in Beijing, and responsible comrades of the Armed Police Force; representatives of retired military cadres, “August 1 Medal “Winners, hero models of the whole army, militiamen of the capital, family members of martyrs, national models of double support, representatives of former Kuomintang uprising personnel and foreign military attaches in China, etc.