The modern museum system is basically formed (new data and new highlights) 91% of museums are free to open

People’s Daily reported, “Does the ‘softness’ of a brush mean that the tip of the brush is soft, and does ‘rigid’ mean that every stroke must be strong?” At the Lubi Museum in Yinping Town, Yicheng District, Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province, student Wang Xiaoxiao volunteered to teach question. Lubi Museum integrates the production, display, experience, skill inheritance and cultural exchange of brushes. And so on, attract the audience to visit and study.

This is a silhouette of the development of cultural and blogging career. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the reform of cultural relics museums has continued to advance, and its influence has greatly increased. A modern museum system with rich types, diverse subjects, and equal benefits has basically taken shape. “The number of museums nationwide, the number of exhibitions held annually, and the number of annual visitors increased by 60%, 144%, and 119% respectively.” The relevant person in charge of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage introduced.

——“Going to the museum” has become a new fashion in society.

According to statistics from the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, 395 new museums will be registered in 2021, bringing the total number of registered museums to 6,183, ranking among the top in the world, with a free opening rate of 91%. “Going to the museum” has become a new trend in society.

308 pieces (sets) of precious cultural relics, including bronzes, sculptures, pottery and coins from the 4th century BC to the 1st century AD from Italy, show the collision and fusion of Italian multiculturalism. From July 10th to October 9th this year, the “Origin of Italy – Ancient Roman Civilization Exhibition” was held at the National Museum of China. Wang Chunfa, director of the National Museum of China, said that 2022 marks the 110th anniversary of the establishment of the National Museum of China. In order to carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture and promote the protection, research and inheritance of cultural relics, the National Museum has launched exhibitions such as “Accumulation and Dissemination – Archaeological Achievements Exhibition of the National Museum” and “Shigeki Kataha – Exhibition of Cultural Protection Achievements of the National Museum”, and held the second global exhibition. The museum curator forum, etc., tells the history of the National Museum of maintaining the context, seeking truth and being pragmatic, and pioneering and innovating in the past 110 years.

——The museums are rich in types, activities and subjects.

Statistics from the State Administration of Cultural Heritage show that in 2021, museums across the country will hold 36,000 exhibitions and 323,000 educational activities, and museums across the country will receive 779 million visitors. Museums across the country have launched a variety of activities such as exhibitions, free explanations, cultural lectures, cultural relic identification, restoration and exhibition, interactive experience, education and research, attracting more people to visit the museums.

As a museum that displays regional history and culture as the main line, the exhibitions of Jiangxi Luxi County Museum are divided into “Wu-Chu Ancient Town Lingshan Xiushui”, “Ancient Light Civilization Traceability”, “Humanities Prosperity”, “Electric Porcelain Capital”, etc. There are more than 400 pieces (sets) of various precious cultural relics such as stoneware, pottery and porcelain on display. In addition, Luxi County Museum actively organizes various activities, organizes party members and cadres to visit the museum, organizes training activities for “Little Docents”, and conducts college student volunteer recruitment activities. The museum is open every Saturday night, attracting a large number of citizens to visit at night and experience the power of culture. Citizen Wang Aizhong said: “I have visited the museum many times, and I am willing to bring my children to visit, so that our next generation can better understand the long history and culture and enhance national pride.”

At present, 77% of districts and counties in the country have museums, and the data and information of more than 5 million pieces (sets) of collections are shared by the whole people. An integral part of the good life of the people.

Recently, the “Rural Revitalization Practice Group” of Guangxi University visited Fujian Guomu Fuxing Museum. This museum, located at the foot of the Tulou in Nanjing, Fujian, displays hundreds of wood carvings. Students from Peking University, Tsinghua University, Southwest University and other colleges and universities visited the red-themed woodcarving works such as “The Gutian Conference Will Shine Forever”, “Battle of Huaihai”, “Battle of Zhangzhou”, “Maritime Silk Road”, “Tianluokeng Tulou Group”, “Thousand Miles” View and experience intangible cultural heritage techniques. “Through each piece of wood carvings and stories, we feel the splendid charm of intangible cultural heritage and the profound heritage of traditional culture.” said Liu Yu, a member of the practice group of Guangxi University.

Gu Yucai, deputy director of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, said that it is necessary to adhere to the public welfare nature of the work of cultural relics museums, give full play to the radiating role of comprehensive large museums and the basic cultural rights protection function of small and medium-sized museums, encourage the construction of industrial museums, and guide and regulate the development of non-state-owned museums.

——Let the cultural relics collected in the forbidden palace come alive.

In 2021, museums across the country plan to launch more than 3,000 online exhibitions and more than 10,000 online educational activities, with a total online pageview of more than 4.1 billion people. Museums use new technologies to develop museum cultural creations, innovate forms of dissemination, promote the rational use of cultural relics, make cultural relics collected in museums come alive, and expand the influence of Chinese culture.

Going deep into archaeological sites and major museums, supported by the real experiences and research results of front-line archaeological experts and cultural scholars, the recently broadcast cultural program “Shine! “Chinese Civilization” leads the audience to experience the broad and profound Chinese civilization with an innovative expression. In recent years, TV programs such as “National Treasures”, “If National Treasures Can Talk”, and “China Archaeological Conference” have exploded on large and small screens, promoting the effective transformation of resource endowments into communication momentum. The relevant person in charge of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage said that multiple measures should be taken to do a good job in interpretation and promotion, make good use of research results, and provide a diverse supply of cultural content, so as to further enrich the spiritual world of the people and enhance the spiritual strength of the nation.

Li Qun, deputy minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and director of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has attached great importance to the work of museums, and the development of museums in my country has achieved remarkable results. By forming a museum alliance, building a city of museums, and promoting “mobile museums”, museums in my country have contributed to the promotion of regional coordinated development, urban organic renewal, and rural revitalization and development. Through inbound and outbound boutique exhibitions, personnel exchange and training, and participation in international museum governance, the development of my country’s museums has effectively enhanced the international influence of Chinese culture.