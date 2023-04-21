The most important news of April 21st

Why the B297 was closed

Drunk and without a valid driver’s license a truck driver was driving on the B297 from Pliezhausen to Tübingen on Thursday afternoon. He caused one at Kirchentellinsfurt bad accidentwhich resulted in two serious injuries, the closure of the road and a detour.

Various help for landscape maintenance

Die Mössinger plenary office is financed by the district of Tübingen until the end of 2027. In the future, the focus will be on marketing regional products.

Problems with the Rottenburg collection – piles of rubbish like in Palermo

Yellow bags have been piling up in Rottenburg’s old town for weeks. Broken vehicles and staff shortages are to blame, says the disposal company.

Hohenzollern Castle for rebuilding – from hobbyists to lords of the castle

The Hechingen landmark there is now as Noppenstein-Modell to build yourself. What does it look like and what does the lord of the castle think?

GEW is concerned about the brain drain

It is already Lack of primary school teachers in Baden-Württemberg clearly felt. Bavaria has now offered a bonus for teachers willing to move, and there should also be more money. The Union GEW fears a wave of emigration.

After moving the post office – Less service is “more economical”

With the Relocation of the post office from Ehinger Platz to Königstrasse, Postbank has reduced its services.

Deterrence through art in the Steinlach underpass

Die Tuebingen Steinlach underpass has been a temptation for sprayers in recent years, especially when it has just been freshly cleaned. That’s why she was a nuisance, especially to Lord Mayor Boris Palmer.

Solar shortage of fitters and material

The Photovoltaic expansion in Tübingen runs too slowly – which was no longer due to the sluggish demand, but to a lack of craftsman capacities. The city is now on large open space systems.

