The most important news on June 9th

Obituary for Gottfried Gehr: committed and optimistic

There are likely to be quite a few Tübingen residents who are now in their 30s and who were primary school children Master baker Gottfried Gehr learned how to loop a pretzel. The longtime city councilor died at the end of May. He leaves traces in Tübingen – an obituary.

Germany ticket required in Baden-Württemberg

For 49 euros per month you can have been traveling by bus and train nationwide since May. Lots of people from Baden-Württemberg already have the subscription.

Tübingen: FDP wants to shape climate protection pragmatically

Peace, freedom, progress: Michael Theurer, Parliamentary State Secretary of the FDP, sorted his speech on the current challenges of politics in the context of the Summer reception of the district association of the FDP Tübingen.

The CDU in the state opposes the obligation to use solar panels on old buildings

Group leader Manuel Hagel rejects expansion plans of the Greens. The state government must go ahead with your own buildings firstn.

Corpus Christi in Rottenburg: win peace with Christ

Full program: The Corpus Christi procession in Rottenburg returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time in four years. At the Great Tattoo however, the rush was limited.



bishop dr Gebhard Fürst with monstanz under the canopy, cathedral priest Klaus Rennemann (left) at the Corpus Christi procession 2023 in front of the Holy Spirit old people’s home in Köenigstrasse.

Basketball: Coach and Player of the Year

Tigers coach Daniel Jansson is from the league Basketball Coach of the Year elected in the ProA, Zachary Seljaas for player of the year.

Reutlingen is urgently looking for casting sponsors

The city administration hopes for people those involved in watering trees help along. The Oststadt initiative ILOS is the great role model.

Mössinger U&D 2023 wants to exhaust the maximum

The Mössinger U&D goes into the next round at the end of July. The festival can still grow a bit – too big but the event should not be.

Tübinger Tafel: 25 years of help for the needy

A quarter of a century ago three parishes founded the Tübinger Tafel. The first store was in Schwärzlocher Strasse.

Soccer: Croatia Reutlingen wins the district cup

“Lijepa li si”, Thompson’s love song to Croatia, was played in the Schönbuch Stadium: District league leaders Croatia Reutlingen has the men’s won the football district cup. With the women TSV Ofterdingen lost to FC Römerstein 0:8.

The turmoil at the eye of the needle in the video

If you missed the punt race on Thursday: Here is the full-length, uncut video of the bottleneck between the Neckarinsel and the Neckarbrücke.

26:33 min It gets tight here every year at the race: At the eye of the needle between Neckarinsel and Eberhardsbrücke, it is usually decided who wins and who loses. The racing action at this neuralgic point of the track uncut.

