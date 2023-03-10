Why are there so few women mayors?

World Women’s Day in the town hall in Tübingen was about poverty. And a post from Mayor Boris Palmer.

Food controls: mold and sprouting cheese in the kitchen

Food inspectors in the district of Tübingen complained about spoiled mulled wine, smelly turkey meat and lots of dirty kitchens. Mixed glazes and an incomplete menu put allergy sufferers at risk. There is an overview of the worst violations here – including ugly pictures.

Delicacies in store: Preserves with mold cultures are waiting in this storage cellar. Image: Tübingen District Office

Event tips: What’s going on in Tübingen this weekend?

Ob Theater with child care, beer pong or techno party: This weekend there are many opportunities to hide from the rain in Tübingen’s cultural sites, bars and clubs.

“Our wonderful years”: How Peter Prange likes the film adaptation

The ARD shows from Saturday the second season of Our Wonderful Years based on the novel of the same name by Peter Prange. And how does the adaptation like the author? We watched the first episode with him.

Feeding ban for swans in Tübingen: fine for bread threatened

The bird flu makes it possible: After the city of Tübingen and the district office tolerated the feeding of swans by supposed animal lovers for years, is now being more strictly enforced. At the request of the TAGBLATTS, the Tübingen city administration announced that the municipal security and enforcement service regularly checked compliance with the feeding ban. Every day now, city officials would stop by the various well-known feeding sites on their forays.

Pandemic: Enormous increase in serious illnesses in children and young people

Rottenburg: At the Jeckel department store everything has to go!

Development of the Tübingen Rosenau: Car park demolition creates space





