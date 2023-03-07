Amazon location Tübingen: HGV can live with it despite criticism

The Tübingen Trade and Trade Association has taken a stand in the person of its spokesman Stephan Braun for the opening of the Amazon research center in the technology park. Braun begins the corresponding open letter with quite peppery words in the direction of the global player, which not only stands for home consumption and unrivaled availability of goods, but also for impoverished shopping culture, boring inner cities and cheap jobs. “It’s no secret,” says Braun , “that the Tübingen retail trade followed the planning and decision-making process for the award of the property or rather fillets in a magnificent panoramic location with great skepticism, if not outright rejection.”

Lack of skilled workers: For Andrea Nahles, women are the greatest potential

What to do about the skills shortage? Andrea Nahles, once a top SPD politician, gave the answers now Head of the Federal Employment Agency, at a podium in Tübingen. She has one group in particular in mind.

Andrea Nahles, SPD, Chairwoman of the Federal Employment Agency, is greeted by SPD member of the Bundestag Martin Rosemann, whose shadow can be seen on the left. Image: Ulrich Metz

Saving energy: The best tips for replacing the heating system

Warm and sustainable within your own four walls: the need for information on the subject ecologically responsible heating is huge, as the Südwest Presse webinar showed. A Homeowner’s Guide.

Serious accident near Reusten: how safe is the district road?

The accident on the freshly renovated district road between Oberndorf and Reusten raises questions about the safety of the route.

These bridges are to be renovated in Tübingen soon

There are 214 bridges in the city, 35 of which are in poor condition, 76 in a medium and 103 in a good one, according to Heike Weißer, head of the civil engineering department. The Eberhardsbrücke will have a new surface in 2024.

The Eberhardsbrücke is to get a new surface next year. Archive image: Ulrich Metz

Last generation: No actions in Tübingen – what Palmer says

Become the “Last Generation” climate activists do no more actions in Tübingen. This was reported by the German Press Agency on Monday. OB Palmer responded on Facebook.

Seven years in prison for sexual assault

Because a 28-year-old from Reutlingen repeatedly sexually assaulted and threatened a woman and beat up an acquaintance, he has to go to prison for a long time. The Tübingen district court decided on Monday.

Energy transition: solar tiles on the roofs of the old town of Tübingen?

Neither the administration nor the factions agree on whether they should intervene in the Tübingen roof landscape because of the energy transition.

Asian hornet is also spreading around Tübingen

The nests of the insects from Southeast Asia must be reported and eliminated. There is no danger to humans.

The series continues: Another fire in a wooden shed

Another fire in a wooden shed triggered a major police and fire brigade operation in Oberndorf on Sunday night.





