Sudani Net:
Al-Watan Newspaper:
_ Al-Burhan: We failed, and if we do not gather the largest bloc, we must all step down
_ Khaled Omar: The former regime is the cause of divisions
_ Seizing smuggled goods worth “80” billion
_ The Democratic Bloc adheres to equality in decision-making ratios
_ Yasser Al-Atta: We have to win for the homeland
Today’s electronic newspaper:
UAE and Qatar delegations discuss in Abu Dhabi mechanisms for implementing the “Al-Ula” statement
Al Jazeera English wins the prestigious IRE award for investigative work
_ The dollar is falling against major currencies ahead of the announcement of US jobs data
_ The global banking sector .. upcoming bankruptcies or unrest that does not rise to the level of the crisis?
_ Learn about the richest Arabs on the Forbes list for the year 2023
Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:
_ Lieutenant General Al-Burhan: (Yes, there is a delay in reaching an agreement, caused by some issues in the security and military reform clause
_ Al-Burhan: (The rest of us is close, and we will reach a final agreement. We do not want to walk with a man who has a limp, and we want all people to come.
_ Chairman of the Sovereignty Council: (There is no reason for us to wrestle, we want to make a real transition that the people feel
_- Al-Burhan: (We have seen the attraction between the political groups, and frankly I am begging them, all of them move aside
_ “Freedom and Change”: We did not receive a proposal from the “triumvirate” regarding the representation of the Democratic Bloc
_ The Saudi ambassador to Sudan meets the French envoy
_ The Egyptian government extends the grace period for Sudanese residing in Egypt (6) additional months to regularize their situation
_ Professional Pharmacists Association: Medical supplies are witnessing the largest shortage of medicines in their history
A court overturns an acquittal of (8) defendants from the death penalty
_“Hajj and Umrah” reveals the date of the electronic lottery for the pilgrims of Khartoum
_ Sudanese Society for Astronomy and Space: Friday, April 21, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr
Nile International Newspaper:
_ Mars wins Syrian October with two goals against a goal
_ Crescent mission leaves for Bahrain to face Manama
_ Al-Hilal Al-Sudanese ranks 244 in the world, ninth in Africa, Al-Marikh 348 in the world, and 19 in Africa in the club classification.
_ CAF shocks Mars in his complaint against Taraji
_ A star from SmackDown has been absent for many months and is expected to return this week