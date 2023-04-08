Sudani Net:

Al-Watan Newspaper:

_ Al-Burhan: We failed, and if we do not gather the largest bloc, we must all step down

_ Khaled Omar: The former regime is the cause of divisions

_ Seizing smuggled goods worth “80” billion

_ The Democratic Bloc adheres to equality in decision-making ratios

_ Yasser Al-Atta: We have to win for the homeland

Today’s electronic newspaper:

UAE and Qatar delegations discuss in Abu Dhabi mechanisms for implementing the “Al-Ula” statement

Al Jazeera English wins the prestigious IRE award for investigative work

_ The dollar is falling against major currencies ahead of the announcement of US jobs data

_ The global banking sector .. upcoming bankruptcies or unrest that does not rise to the level of the crisis?

_ Learn about the richest Arabs on the Forbes list for the year 2023

Al-Sudani electronic newspaper:

_ Lieutenant General Al-Burhan: (Yes, there is a delay in reaching an agreement, caused by some issues in the security and military reform clause

_ Al-Burhan: (The rest of us is close, and we will reach a final agreement. We do not want to walk with a man who has a limp, and we want all people to come.

_ Chairman of the Sovereignty Council: (There is no reason for us to wrestle, we want to make a real transition that the people feel

_- Al-Burhan: (We have seen the attraction between the political groups, and frankly I am begging them, all of them move aside

_ “Freedom and Change”: We did not receive a proposal from the “triumvirate” regarding the representation of the Democratic Bloc

_ The Saudi ambassador to Sudan meets the French envoy

_ The Egyptian government extends the grace period for Sudanese residing in Egypt (6) additional months to regularize their situation

_ Professional Pharmacists Association: Medical supplies are witnessing the largest shortage of medicines in their history

A court overturns an acquittal of (8) defendants from the death penalty

_“Hajj and Umrah” reveals the date of the electronic lottery for the pilgrims of Khartoum

_ Sudanese Society for Astronomy and Space: Friday, April 21, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr

Nile International Newspaper:

_ Mars wins Syrian October with two goals against a goal

_ Crescent mission leaves for Bahrain to face Manama

_ Al-Hilal Al-Sudanese ranks 244 in the world, ninth in Africa, Al-Marikh 348 in the world, and 19 in Africa in the club classification.

_ CAF shocks Mars in his complaint against Taraji

_ A star from SmackDown has been absent for many months and is expected to return this week

