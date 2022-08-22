Home News The mother of the 15-year-old killed in Pordenone: “The US military was driving drunk. I am demanding justice here in Italy”
“I want justice and I want it here, in Italy. Then, if they believe, let them try it in your country as well. I know that nothing will return my son to me. But whoever killed him must be condemned by our court and serve his sentence in full”. Barbara Scandella is the mom of John Zanierthe fifteen-year-old fatally hit at 2.30am on the night between last Saturday and Sunday, while walking home from the disco, in Porcia, near Pordenone, from the car driven by Julia Bravo20, an American airman for a few months at the nearby Usaf base in Aviano, where she is under house arrest for road murder.

