The former Omegna guard was called by Rai in the Scotti Pavia project “You can leave the field defeated, but not as losers: this is our motto”

Fabio Giampieri will appear on Wednesday at the Riso Scotti meeting with a title more important than it may seem: the victory in the summer tournament of the Giardini Margherita in Bologna in front of 4,000 people and where he played, among others, Daniel Hackett, the director of Segafredo Bologna.

Born in 1993, the starting guard of the next Riso Scotti quintet last year was in Oleggio and against Pavia he put in two great performances. “Last year I felt good, but I had the goal of playing in a historic and important square, so when Alberto Rai contacted me I immediately accepted – says Giampieri – what distinguishes me is that the game lasts 40 ‘, until the last siren sounds I do my best, regardless of the result. If there is a way to get a game back on its feet in the last two minutes, even half way, I’d rather die in the middle of the field, but I try. Against Pavia for me personally they were great performances, perhaps nothing happens by chance in the light of my arrival at Riso Scotti ».

Fabio has toured half of Italy in basketball, so he already knows some of his teammates. «I played with Cocco – smiles Fabio – in Jesi two years ago and we stayed in touch. I played in Porto Sant’Elpidio with Coviello, while I faced both Gallizzi and Potì but also De Gregori. Of the others I have only heard good things about Epifani because he was playing Molfetta with a dear friend ».

Giampieri played for a long time in the groups in the center – south and last year in the north. «The teams have a different way of approaching basketball – underlines Fabio – between Piedmont and Lombardy there is a lot of technique while in Tuscany they play more physically and aggressively. In the center-south the teams are both technical and physical ».

Giampieri has no problems either starting from the bench or being one of the first offensive options. «In order to stay on the pitch I adapt – he replies – the intelligence of a player also lies in understanding what the team needs. My favorite play? The three-point shot in transition, but also the “ignorant” triple, the one that breaks the games and thrills the public, which for the roster that has been set up I’m sure will be passionate about our team. Pavia has built an intriguing group in a group where only Legnano today is a cut above all. Our motto must be: you can leave the field defeated but not as losers. Victory at the Margherita Gardens? We worked a miracle from the first game, we continued beating the American team after an extra period and then in the wake we won this which is the best Italian summer tournament ». –