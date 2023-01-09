Home News The motorist who hit and killed the garbage man in Parma tested positive for alcohol
News

The motorist who hit and killed the garbage man in Parma tested positive for alcohol

by admin
The motorist who hit and killed the garbage man in Parma tested positive for alcohol

The motorist who hit and killed Mohamed Choukry, a garbage man from the Cigno Verde cooperative at work in via Traversetolo near the hamlet of Botteghino, tested positive for alcohol on Saturday morning shortly after 6 am.

Parma, garbage man dies overwhelmed by a car in via Traversetolo

The outcome of the investigation emerged in the hospital in Parma, where the man, a 52-year-old Italian, underwent a test which indicated a blood alcohol concentration higher than the limits established by law.

After running over the worker engaged in the collection of waste bins near the garbage truck, the driver stopped. The speed of the vehicle should also be considered.

There are no signs of the car braking on the asphalt. It is not yet clear whether Choukry was hit before or after the car collided with the cooperative vehicle.

The man behind the wheel is now in home custody.

In Choukry, who leaves four children aged between 19 and 32, the condolences of “employees, partners, volunteers of the cooperative, dismayed and deeply shaken by what happened on Saturday morning to my colleague Mohamed Choukry, who died while doing his job, with seriousness, attention, availability and kindness as always. We all cling to Mohamed’s family in this terrible moment and we will always be close to them even in the near future”.

Parma, garbage man dies overwhelmed by a car in via Traversetolo

You may also like

No need for injections!Inhaled new crown vaccine can...

Carnival Ivrea 2023, protagonists in the family, all...

Eight departments issued opinions to play the role...

No del Viminale to a port near the...

To ensure an orderly transition of the epidemic...

The mayor of Livorno Luca Salvetti: “No more...

Ouch —

Valeria Valente: “The crime of sexual harassment at...

The new crown drug medical insurance catalog announced...

Amantea, Campora San Giovanni and the challenge of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy