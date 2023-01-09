The motorist who hit and killed Mohamed Choukry, a garbage man from the Cigno Verde cooperative at work in via Traversetolo near the hamlet of Botteghino, tested positive for alcohol on Saturday morning shortly after 6 am.

The outcome of the investigation emerged in the hospital in Parma, where the man, a 52-year-old Italian, underwent a test which indicated a blood alcohol concentration higher than the limits established by law.

After running over the worker engaged in the collection of waste bins near the garbage truck, the driver stopped. The speed of the vehicle should also be considered.

There are no signs of the car braking on the asphalt. It is not yet clear whether Choukry was hit before or after the car collided with the cooperative vehicle.

The man behind the wheel is now in home custody.

In Choukry, who leaves four children aged between 19 and 32, the condolences of “employees, partners, volunteers of the cooperative, dismayed and deeply shaken by what happened on Saturday morning to my colleague Mohamed Choukry, who died while doing his job, with seriousness, attention, availability and kindness as always. We all cling to Mohamed’s family in this terrible moment and we will always be close to them even in the near future”.