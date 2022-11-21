The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather forecast: rain first, then sunny, light snow, and the temperature rose after the solar term

Last week, the city was dominated by fine weather. On the 18th, there were some light rains from day to night, and the rainfall was unevenly distributed. The maximum precipitation in Luohe was 6.0 mm. The precipitation in the three national rainfall stations were: Luohe 6.0 mm and Linying 1.0 mm , Wuyang no precipitation. In the early morning of the 20th, dense fog appeared in the city, and the minimum visibility was less than 100 meters. The highest temperature in the week is 19.9°C (Luohe on November 17th), and the lowest temperature is 1.5°C (Linying in the early morning of November 17th).

According to the analysis of the latest meteorological data, it is expected that the precipitation in our city will be normal in the next seven days, and the temperature will be low in the early stage and high in the middle and late stages. Affected by the weak cold air, from tomorrow to the 22nd, the northerly wind will be 4-5, the gust will be 6-7, and the temperature will drop. After the light snow solar term (22nd), the temperature rises significantly, with a weekly maximum temperature of around 21°C and a minimum temperature of around 4°C. The temperature difference between morning and evening is large, please take precautions to keep warm.

The specific forecast is as follows:

November 21 (Monday): cloudy with light rain, northeast wind 3-4, 9/16 ℃;

November 22 (Tuesday): cloudy to sunny, northerly wind 4-5, 5/12 ℃;

November 23 (Wednesday): sunny to cloudy, southerly wind 2-3, 4/17 ℃;

November 24 (Thursday): cloudy to sunny, southwest wind 3-4, 8/19 ℃;

November 25 (Friday): partly cloudy, southerly wind 3-4, 9/21 ℃;

November 26 (Saturday): cloudy to overcast, northerly wind 3-4, 10/21 ℃;

November 27 (Sunday): cloudy with light rain, northerly wind 4-5, 7/17 ℃.