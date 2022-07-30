On July 29, the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee to earnestly study the importance of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Xinjiang at the special seminar on “Learning the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by the main leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. The spirit of the speech, conveyed and implemented the spirit of the national provincial safety production video and telephone conference, the provincial party secretary special meeting and the provincial party committee national security committee meeting, and listened to the city’s economic operation in the first half of the year, safety production, the 14th National Games and the Paralympic Games Ankang City preparations Outstanding contribution to the collective outstanding collective outstanding individual recommendation selection report. Wu Wengang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand the rich connotation and practical requirements of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial-level major leading cadres seminars, and to further strengthen the ideological consciousness and practical requirements of defending the “two establishments” and achieving “two maintenances”. Act consciously, always keep in mind the “two big picture”, keep in mind the “bigger of the country”, fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, and always do a solid job of stabilizing growth, promoting reform, Adjust the structure, benefit the people’s livelihood, prevent risks, and ensure stability, and strive to write a healthy chapter in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. It is necessary to make in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech as an important political task at present, and as the top priority of the propaganda work for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Boost the spirit, carry forward the main theme, spread positive energy, and vigorously create a strong atmosphere to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Party. It is necessary to fully and accurately implement the party’s Xinjiang governance strategy in the new era in combination with the actual situation of Ankang, strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Xinjiang in cultural tourism, talent training, etc. Service guarantee for migrant workers and businessmen, contributing to social stability and long-term stability in Xinjiang.

The meeting emphasized that since the beginning of this year, the whole city has firmly implemented the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, the State Council, the provincial party committee and the provincial government, closely followed the theme of high-quality development, and pressed forward, and promoted the economic operation to maintain a stable and progressive momentum. To do a good job of economic work in the second half of the year, we must maintain strategic focus, strengthen confidence in development, strengthen problem orientation, establish a bottom-line thinking, and thoroughly implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, and put it into practice. High-quality development of the “five persistence” thinking goals, work hard in the third quarter and fight for the second half of the year, to ensure that the economy operates within a reasonable range. It is necessary to vigorously promote the “deepening industrial project construction year” action and the “chain length system” as the starting point, increase project planning reserves and construction promotion efforts, refine the task list and responsibility list for key projects, strengthen element guarantees, and form more as soon as possible. Physical workload. It is necessary to pay close attention to the implementation of a series of policies and measures for stabilizing growth in central provinces and cities, and do a good job in ensuring smooth logistics. vitality. It is necessary to promote large-scale investment and large-scale investment, pay close attention to key areas such as the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, give full play to the role of platforms such as the Anhui Chamber of Commerce, and carry out in-depth small team door-to-door investment promotion, point-to-point precise investment promotion, and industrial chain investment promotion. Efforts should be made to introduce a group of large enterprises and good projects with strong innovation ability, large investment scale, high industrial level and sufficient driving potential. It is necessary to vigorously promote the expansion and quality of consumption, strengthen the guidance for various sub-sectors of the service industry, stabilize bulk consumption, cultivate emerging consumption, boost traditional consumption, promote cultural and tourism consumption, stimulate festival consumption, activate rural consumption, and give better play to consumption. The stimulating effect of economic growth. It is necessary to strengthen the training, guidance and supervision of statistical work to ensure that the statistical data is true and accurate, so that it should be comprehensive and “grained to the warehouse”. Leading cadres at all levels must improve their ability to handle economic work, strengthen work co-ordination, accurately analyze and dispatch, dare to face contradictions, take the lead in overcoming difficulties, and truly rely on work style, speak with figures, and submit papers based on actual performance.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the sense of responsibility of “being at ease at all times”, fully implement the overall national security concept, better coordinate development and security, adhere to the purpose of people’s security, political security as the foundation, and economic security as the foundation, and normalize investigation and governance. Potential hidden dangers in the fields of politics, ideology, epidemic prevention and control, ecological environmental protection, food security, social security, financial supervision, production safety, network environment, flood control and disaster relief, and heatstroke prevention and cooling. Use high-probability thinking to prevent small-probability events and take deterministic measures Respond to uncertain risks and create a safe and stable social environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

