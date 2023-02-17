The Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team successfully completed the 2023 Spring Festival Transport Safety Law Enforcement Guarantee



On February 15, the 40-day Spring Festival Transport came to an end. In order to do a good job in law enforcement during the Spring Festival travel in 2023, the Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team planned in advance, carefully deployed, conducted in-depth research and analysis of the characteristics of the Spring Festival travel situation, and strengthened traffic safety management and law enforcement in key areas. Traffic law enforcement personnel stick to the front line of law enforcement, strictly investigate all kinds of traffic violations, and effectively guarantee the order of the city’s transportation market and the travel safety of the people during the Spring Festival travel season.

The first is to focus on the investigation of hidden dangers and further strengthen safety management. Carry out in-depth investigation and management of safety hazards in key links of production and operation units to ensure that major risks are well controlled and rectification of safety hazards is in place. Since the Spring Festival, the municipal law enforcement team has inspected more than 80 enterprises (times), found more than 70 hidden problems, and basically completed the rectification. In particular, joint inspections were carried out on more than 100 bridges along various highways, more than 300 cubic meters of accumulations in the space under the bridges were cleared, more than 20 damaged isolation fences along the highways were restored, and 2 side slopes and fires under bridges were extinguished.

The second is to focus on joint law enforcement and further enhance the synergy of coordinated law enforcement. The Municipal Traffic Law Enforcement Team and the Public Security Traffic Police Department jointly issued the “Notice on Carrying out Joint Law Enforcement Actions for Road Traffic Safety during the “Nanhu Liangjian 2023” No. Work together to crack down on key illegal acts such as “two passengers, one dangerous and one cargo”, and use the joint traffic law enforcement mechanism in the Yangtze River Delta to carry out joint water safety law enforcement in Jiangsu and Zhejiang with the Wujiang law enforcement department in Suzhou. Jointly with the public security and traffic police department, 4 unified and joint law enforcement special operations were carried out in the whole city. The municipal traffic law enforcement department dispatched more than 600 law enforcement personnel, inspected more than 1,800 vehicles, and seized more than 40 illegal acts of two passengers and online car-hailing. There were more than 10 cases of cargo transportation, and more than 40 cases of over-limit transportation.

The third is to focus on special law enforcement to further ensure the safety of key areas. In important transportation hubs such as railway stations and high-speed rail stations, the organization forces adopt an all-weather law enforcement model, using information technology means such as the “digital anti-illegal” system for road passenger transport, to strengthen regional deployment and control, and focus on cracking down on illegal operations and other illegal activities. Adhere to systematic governance and digital empowerment, implement “one map overall planning”, “multiple parties along the way” and “one network unified management” to comprehensively improve the level of global over-limit transportation governance. Keep an eye on key tourist passenger waters such as Nanhu Lake, strengthen law enforcement and supervision of passenger transportation companies such as Nanhu Cultural Tourism and Jiushui Bus, and strengthen on-site inspections of wading construction and hazardous chemical wharf inspections.

The fourth is to focus on emergency support and further enhance risk prevention and control capabilities. In view of the low temperature, rain, snow and freezing weather in winter, the frequency of inspections on key road sections has been increased, publicity and early warning have been given to water transport companies, ships, and docks, and more than 140,000 text messages on water early warning (control) have been sent. Enrich emergency forces, equipment and materials, and prepare for emergency response. Improve the on-duty system for Spring Festival travel, implement 24-hour on-duty, do a good job in road and water safety inspections, and deal with emergencies in a timely and effective manner.

Since the Spring Festival travel, the city’s traffic law enforcement system has dispatched more than 7,000 law enforcement officers for safety law enforcement inspections, inspected more than 5,000 vehicles, inspected more than 1,000 ships, and inspected more than 200 docks. 1.3 million fines, including more than 40 cases of “two passengers”, more than 60 cases of taxi passenger transport, nearly 20 cases of dangerous goods transportation, more than 160 cases of over-limit transportation, nearly 150 cases of water violations, and 20 cases of suspension of production and business rise.