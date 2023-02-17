news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 17 – “One of the first acts I did as minister was to send the Nas to check the situation of the coin-operating doctors, which represents a priority that we immediately took to heart. I find it shocking, pass me the term, that in the same hospital there are those who receive three times as much as those who are hired. We will certainly intervene with legislative measures”. This was stated by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, in Agorà, on Rai 3 regarding the shortage of doctors which leads many structures to resort to the use of ‘token doctors’ or ‘on call’.



What we see, he added, “is the result of a policy that over the years has allowed too few students to be admitted to medical degree courses.” Today, in fact, “we pay for what has been wrong in the planning of the last 10 years”.



Alongside this, however, he continued, “we must make some specialties such as emergency and urgent medicine and first aid more attractive. We have set up a table on this in the ministry. And then, tragically, there is a lack of nurses, more than doctors. an emergency – concluded Schillaci – on which we are working”. (HANDLE).

