the national agreement

In the speech inaugurating the legislature, so cynically and perfidiously criticized by the right and the opposition, like everything President Petro says or does because in 11 months of government he has not solved, as if by magic, the deep problems of public, social, environmental and economic order that his bitter critics have rooted in 200 years of misgovernment, appealing to repression and the violation of human rights, ignoring the harsh and shameful reality of all order described by the President: in a conciliatory tone and respect for Parliament and his predecessors, he made a vehement call to reach a national agreement that is processed through the Congress of the Republic in order to achieve peace, advancing the reforms that we urgently require to get out of the unfathomable tunnel of violence, atrocious inequality, misery, corruption and the violence that eats us without remedy.

And in this sense, he affirmed that this great national agreement must be achieved by yielding and concerting to build it thinking of national interests so that we have social justice, which is the main fuel of violence, and not in the usual political interests in a congress that, as we know, does not represent popular interests, but rather those of easy enrichment and maintenance of power at any price, hand in hand with tainted elections that have always been threatened by violence, and what is more serious, by the certainty of being fed by a rotten system. and without controls that leads inexorably to elect rulers and members of public corporations financed by corruption.

Because that is where the heart of the matter lies to achieve that national agreement, which is the same one that Álvaro Gómez called an agreement on the fundamentals, having been assassinated by the regime without being able to see it, because as Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, also assassinated by that sinister regime, rebuked it, it is practically impossible to achieve that agreement when the political country, with its positions, its contracts, its privileges and its corruption, has always gone against the sufferings of the national country: with its health, with its education, with its housing, with its lack of security and conditions to exploit the field and of course with its misery.

Hence, it is easier to continue blaming Petro and his government for those problems of all kinds that his cynical opponents have decisively contributed to shutting down with their systematic depredation of the public budget and their violence, than to achieve that national agreement, precisely because their deviant political power has been based on those factors and on instilling fear in order to continue in power, which makes it practically impossible to achieve with benches that have very little interest in solving them, especially those of social justice, when they only represent themselves and their twisted interests. President Petro has proposed it, and it will be the responsibility of the congress before the whole country, yielding to its undue privileges, the one that can be specified. No one else’s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

