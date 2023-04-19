The new and lucrative business of James Rodríguez in Bogotá

What is the most recent venture of James Rodríguez?

About this venture, the soccer star told a particular story of how the idea for this business came about. It was partly because of a nickname he earned when he played abroad and was called ‘el cafetero’.

“In every place I have arrived as a footballer they have told me that because every day I drink my Colombian coffee. I always wanted to have a business that would allow me to show people the reason for my taste and the quality of the coffee we have in our country,” he told Forbes.

The possible destiny of James Rodríguez in his career

A league recognized by Colombian soccer and its fans is the Turkish one, where several soccer players from our country have been, including Radamel Falcao García with Galatasaray and the former goalkeeper Oscar Córdoba, who played several years with the Besiktasone of the historical ones in Türkiye.

Precisely, in the last few hours it has been linked to James Rodriguez with the Turkish club, since according to some Greek media, the Colombian would have planned to talk with representatives of the Besiktasto see the possibility of their connection, starting next season, where the black and white team hopes to show important things at the European level.

“The black and white are detonating the signing bomb… An appointment has been requested for the Colombian star James Rodríguez”wrote the Fotomac portal, about what could happen with the Colombian.

