Football: Giroud renews his contract with Milan – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 19 – Olivier Giroud and Milan together again: the French player is renewing his contract with the Rossoneri by announcing the extension of his relationship with the club. A few lines from the company to communicate the extension of the contract, without details on the duration of the new agreement. Giroud, reads the club’s brief communication “has become an important point of reference at the center of the Rossoneri attack, collecting 76 appearances and scoring 27 goals”.

The signing of the contract comes the day after the goal at the Maradona stadium in Naples, decisive for the passage of the round and the conquest of the Champions League semi-final. (HANDLE).

