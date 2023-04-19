Video captures a man who identifies with the gang ‘Los Lobos’ threatening a Quito control agent – ​​Diario La Hora

In the video it is recorded that the Control Agent tries to seize the man who, together with his partner, threatens the staff inside a Trolleybus stop.

“I call my commander and and your meter reads”is a man’s threat to Quito Control Agentsinside a trolleybus stop.

The threats of the man who identifies with the band Los Lobos It was recorded on a video, which captures that the agents were trying to search him, but he was opposed. A woman is also seen, who hits the agent who records the event, the incident occurred. Friday April 14, 2023.

From the Corps of Quito Metropolitan Control Agents a statement is being prepared about the event, since there were death threats.

In it Quito public transportationSince 2022, operations have been carried out that have made it possible to neutralize and detain suspected criminals. Also they have been confiscated bladed weapons and substances subject to control (drugs).