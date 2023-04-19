Home » Video captures a man who identifies with the gang ‘Los Lobos’ threatening a Quito control agent – ​​Diario La Hora
News

Video captures a man who identifies with the gang ‘Los Lobos’ threatening a Quito control agent – ​​Diario La Hora

by admin
Video captures a man who identifies with the gang ‘Los Lobos’ threatening a Quito control agent – ​​Diario La Hora

Screenshot of the video recording the threats. Qualification

In the video it is recorded that the Control Agent tries to seize the man who, together with his partner, threatens the staff inside a Trolleybus stop.

“I call my commander and and your meter reads”is a man’s threat to Quito Control Agentsinside a trolleybus stop.

The threats of the man who identifies with the band Los Lobos It was recorded on a video, which captures that the agents were trying to search him, but he was opposed. A woman is also seen, who hits the agent who records the event, the incident occurred. Friday April 14, 2023.

From the Corps of Quito Metropolitan Control Agents a statement is being prepared about the event, since there were death threats.

In it Quito public transportationSince 2022, operations have been carried out that have made it possible to neutralize and detain suspected criminals. Also they have been confiscated bladed weapons and substances subject to control (drugs).

See also  Covid in Sardinia, 5 deaths and 1113 new cases

You may also like

Poland has the PCK Schwedt in its sights...

Couple accused of assaulting bus passengers is sent...

Motorcycles with resonator would be affecting the health...

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market...

El Salvador is about to celebrate a year...

Quibdó: the specialist doctors of the San Francisco...

Efficient connection to the world!The popularity of the...

Seriously injured: a worker’s leg was trapped between...

Municipality of Lima prohibits “windshield wipers” on the...

Alert about alleged sexual harasser in Valledupar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy