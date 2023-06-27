Home » The new commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police was presented
The new commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police was presented

Through a press conference, Colonel Yasid Alberto Montaño Granados was presented, who will be in charge of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police in replacement of Colonel Adriana Paz.

During the presentation ceremony, Colonel Yasid Montaño Granados He pointed out that he is already in the exercise of his functions and, in addition, he held a meeting with the mayoress Verna Johnsonwith the aim of progressing in joint actions between the District and the National Police in the search to guarantee the tranquility of the samaria.

Likewise, the new commander affirmed that The command transition ceremony will take place on July 5 and will be attended by General William René Salamanca Ramírez, director of the National Policehe. In addition, that same day the new accommodation tower will be inaugurated in the command of the Metropolitan, located in the Bureche sector.

“Our challenge is to ensure the tranquility of the Samaria. I did not come to generate conflicts, but to work as a team with everyone who wants to work with us” explained Colonel Montaño.

Finally, one of the proposals of Cr. Yasid Montaño Granados, is that the old command of the Mesan, which is located on Calle 22 between carrera 1 and 2, becomes the ‘Santa Marta Police’ station and has special jurisdiction in the Historic Center and the Camellón de la Bahía de Santa Marta, taking into account that this is one of the most visited areas by tourists during the holiday season and the most crowded on weekends.

