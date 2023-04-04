Home News The new edition of it-ER Careers — Enterprises is underway
News

The new edition of it-ER Careers — Enterprises is underway

There is time until 1 pm on 10 April 2023 to submit expressions of interest for the participation of companies from Emilia-Romagna in the activity IT-ER Careers.

This is an international recruitment campaign for 20 Emilia-Romagna companies interested in hiring data scientists from abroad in the period between April and September 2023. The goal is to test collaborative methods and pilot services to verify their effectiveness in their subsequent implementation, within the framework of the programme it-ER international talents Emilia-Romagna. A project of the Region which it aims to support and indicate the best opportunities for studying, researching and working for the talents who want to transfer to Emilia-Romagna. It is present online there service guide offered by the portal created by Art-ER.

For more information on how to participate click on link or write to [email protected]

>Notice of expression of interest

