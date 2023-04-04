Former U.S. President Trump was criminally prosecuted and is about to appear in court. The confrontation between the two parties has exacerbated the tearing of American society

CCTV News Client News On March 30 local time, a grand jury in New York State voted to indict Trump on criminal charges. This is the first time in American history that a former president has been criminally charged. According to local media reports, Trump will fly from Florida to New York City on April 3 and is expected to make his first court appearance on April 4.

Trump goes to New York to appear in court tomorrow, the police are in full swing

According to the plan, Trump will depart from Sea Lake Manor on the 3rd, arrive in New York later that day, and then go to the court in Manhattan on the morning of the 4th. Trump will go through the same procedures as other suspects, including fingerprinting and photographs, the source said.

At present, the specific charges contained in the grand jury indictment have not been disclosed. According to US media reports, Trump may face more than 30 charges involving commercial fraud, including at least one felony charge. Trump’s lawyer said he will enter a not guilty plea.

Trump allegedly paid two women during his first presidential campaign in 2016 in an attempt to cover up his dealings with them. The prosecutors’ investigation focused on whether Trump and the Trump Organization had illegal bookkeeping in the “hush money” arrangement to cover up violations of federal campaign finance laws. In addition, other lawsuits and investigations involving Trump include allegedly inciting “Congressional riots” and improperly retaining confidential documents, as well as lawsuits related to fraud and defamation.

On March 18, Trump posted on social media that he would be “arrested” and called on his supporters to protest on a large scale. According to Trump, criminal charges against him may face “death and destruction” in the United States. Groups including the Young Republican Club of New York have announced plans to hold a protest demonstration near the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Over the past weekend, New York police have set up barricades around the sidewalks around Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court building. Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said that the US Secret Service will also participate in the security work on the 4th. According to sources, in response to possible large-scale protests and conflicts in Trump Tower and other areas of New York, about 35,000 police officers are on standby, which means that the New York police has almost devoted all its police force.

The confrontation between the two parties in the United States has seriously exacerbated the social tear

Trump’s criminal prosecution has once again intensified the antagonism between the two parties in the United States. The Republican Party accused the Democratic Party of engaging in “political persecution,” while the Democratic Party fought back under the banner of “everyone is equal before the law.” The fierce battle between the two parties has further exacerbated the tearing of American society.

After Trump was charged with criminal charges, some Republicans continued to speak out, arguing that the incident was politically motivated.

Former US Vice President Pence: I think the vast majority of Americans are very clear that this is a “political prosecution”.

US Republican Congressman Barry Moore: This thing is like a pile of garbage. Anyway, I think so, politically motivated.

“Everyone is equal before the law” has become a slogan for the Democratic Party to express its attitude towards this matter.

US Democratic Congressman Jason Crow: We want to make the judicial process run smoothly. This once again shows that everyone is equal before the law.

US Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell: There will be many challenges, and I am worried that law enforcement officers will become (attacked) targets.

Agence France-Presse reported that Trump’s indictment highlights the serious political confrontation in the United States. One faction sees this as a “necessary step”, while the other sees it as “witch hunt”. And this further shows that partisan opposition has exacerbated social tearing. “Right now, the public looks at almost everything from a partisan perspective,” said Wendy Schiller, a political scientist at Brown University in the United States.

CNN published an article saying that Trump’s criminal prosecution opened a painful new stage in American politics and will pose the most serious challenge to the American judicial system so far. America is about to face yet another national nightmare.

Some people believe that the two parties are deeply involved in partisan fighting, but they turn a blind eye to the real problems in the United States.

Tourist: I don’t know, I just think that there are many more important things in this country that need to be focused on than arresting Trump. Like him or not, I think our time should be spent on more precious things.