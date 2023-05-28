The new projects of María José Vargas

María José Vargas is a young actress who, with her talent, has stood out among viewers who have followed her performances in productions such as ‘Las Hermanitas Calle’ or ‘La Reina del Flow’, a novel that managed to hook not only Colombian viewers but also many others who through streaming platforms were able to enjoy this story.

KienyKe.com recently spoke with the 21-year-old from Antioquia during the blue carpet of The Little Mermaid, a new Disney movie about not only what she thinks of this new version but also about some things she always does when she goes to the movies.

Regarding the film that stars the singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, the paisa revealed that she was surprised by the casting selection for this Disney film.

“I’m excited, the actress who represents her is iconic, I’ve heard interviews about how the casting is won, about how the voice was something relevant for her to be chosen, I know she’s going to break the mold,” she began by adding that before the criticism and racist comments that Bailey received days ago people should focus on the talent of such a complete actress and the message that this production wanted to convey.

The secrets of María José Vargas when she goes to the movies

On the other hand, the famous also spoke about her love for the Disney movies she was a fan of since she was a child, including ‘The Little Mermaid’, a film that was repeated over and over again and from which she rescues Ariel’s best friend for being a faithful friend, something with which she feels identified.

She also revealed that she always had to be eating when she was watching movies because she got anxious, in addition to the fact that she loved sweet things and always asked for two Cherry Ice Creams as a ritual.

Finally, María José Vargas revealed that she was working on new projects that could very soon be enjoyed on the small screen:

“I am recording a novel for the RCN Channel called ‘La Tía Alison’ that will soon be on the air and also in August I will premiere a series on HBO Max called ‘I love you and it hurts'”, the famous concluded.