After several years without knowing details about his situation in professional football, Sebastian Salazar reappeared to be presented by his new team in the second division of Colombian soccer, in which he hopes to resume the level that characterized him when he was in Independiente Santa Fe and Jaguares de Córdoba.

At 27 years old, the Colombian soccer player has a great career ahead of him, since in his position several teams always have significant availability, so that he has a new opportunity in the first division of the FPC.

It may interest you: Gallese is released after attacking the police in Madrid.

The set of Bogotá F.C. It was the club that introduced Salazar, who arrives as one of the good hires for B soccer, in 2023, where Patriotas dominates for now, while the capital team is in penultimate place with five points, one of the last that is Barranquilla.

“WELCOME SEBAS! Sebastián Salazar, a 27-year-old midfielder, joins our team to contribute all his talent. With experience in teams like Santa Fe, Goiás and Jaguares, he comes with the best attitude to give his best this season, ”the Bogota team wrote on his Twitter account.

With this video they presented Sebastián Salazar in Bogotá FC: