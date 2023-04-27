The new tournament ushered in the beach volleyball season

Volleyball club Haapsalu organized the “Back to the Outside” tournament for the first time on Saturday in the Wiedemann sports building. Since the beach volleyball season is about to start, we played in pairs.

The victory of the tournament in both men’s and women’s categories went to local players this time. Kelly Siil and Ana Laura Kaasik won the women’s pairs, and Kristopher Aljaste and Lauri Loorits won the men’s pairs. In total, nine male and seven female pairs participated in the tournament.