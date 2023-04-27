Home » The new tournament ushered in the beach volleyball season
News

The new tournament ushered in the beach volleyball season

by admin
The new tournament ushered in the beach volleyball season

Participants of the “Back to the Outside” volleyball tournament. Photo: private collection

Participants of the “Back to the Outside” volleyball tournament. Photo: private collection

Volleyball club Haapsalu organized the “Back to the Outside” tournament for the first time on Saturday in the Wiedemann sports building. Since the beach volleyball season is about to start, we played in pairs.

The victory of the tournament in both men’s and women’s categories went to local players this time. Kelly Siil and Ana Laura Kaasik won the women’s pairs, and Kristopher Aljaste and Lauri Loorits won the men’s pairs. In total, nine male and seven female pairs participated in the tournament.

Previous articleThe reader asks: does the drive to work count as working time?

See also  Candia, community celebration on the newly restored bench

You may also like

Monitoring of PA sites: the new AgID report...

They wanted to avoid the march “Loja united...

Confirmed! Atlético Nacional will not continue giving resources...

pope synod – Tiscali News

The University of Kindu deplores the spoliation of...

Forma Tu Cuerpo, the company that came to...

Personal trainer killed in front of house, killer...

My dog ​​barks a lot and bothers the...

Revenge porn, the platform to delete your photos...

Lottery dedicates raffle to the 15th anniversary of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy