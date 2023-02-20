The niche secret place to appreciate and take pictures of plum blossoms is hidden in Hangzhou Botanical Garden! have you been there?

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-20 08:36:26 Mon

Photo by reporter Chen Zhongqiu

During this time, plum blossoms are everywhere in Hangzhou.

Where did you go to admire plum blossoms? In addition to the well-known Gushan and Lingfeng by the West Lake and other old plum-exploring resorts, in recent years, Qianwang Temple, Huiyin Goryeo Temple, Deoksugung Palace and other scenic spots have also become more and more well-known. It has become an online celebrity check-in place.

However, there is another place suitable for appreciating and photographing plum blossoms, which you may not have been to. It is hidden in the Hangzhou Botanical Garden, but it is not a bustling Lingfeng, but a potted garden with few people.

This is a niche secret place full of treasures, where you can enjoy plum blossoms in winter, lotus in summer, and scenery everywhere throughout the year. Now is a good time to appreciate plum blossoms. More than 100 pots of exquisite plum pile bonsai carefully cultivated by Hangzhou Botanical Garden for many years are being displayed in the potted garden. There are red plums, white plums, and green plums. Strange shape. Different from the red walls of Qianwang Temple and Deoksugung Palace, the yellow walls of Huiyin Goryeo Temple, the plum blossoms here, against the background of white walls and black tiles, have a special elegance and charm.

Where is the bonsai garden? If you enter from the south gate of Hangzhou Botanical Garden and walk all the way along Taoyuan Ridge, you will see the gate of the Bonsai Garden. If you enter from the west gate of the botanical garden on Lingxi South Road, it will be closer, and you can see the potted garden as soon as you enter the gate. While there are few people and the scenery is beautiful, hurry up and check in. If you also have an exclusive plum viewing spot to recommend, welcome to Orange Friends Circle #快拍快拍# to post under the topic and tell us.