The night economy is colorful and Nanning has bright lights – Xinhuanet

The 2023 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Development Conference, held in Nanning, showcased the vibrant night economy and immersive cultural experiences in the city. Guests at the conference were treated to the “Traveling to Southeast Asia in One Day” immersive singing and dancing night tour project at Nanning Fantawild ASEAN Theme Park, as well as a spectacular drone light show performance.

The Nanning Night Tour Experience Project allowed guests to enjoy ethnic dances, taste mouth-watering food, and try unique folk handicrafts. The project is a part of the city’s efforts to integrate cultural tourism with the night economy and technology, providing tourists with a unique and immersive consumer experience.

The event earned praise from attendees, with Yan Shuan, the director of the Scenic Area IP Service Center of the China Tourist Attractions Association, expressing amazement at the drastic changes in Nanning over the years. He lauded the city’s rich cultural connotation showcased in the “Nanning Night” neighborhood.

Nanning’s Fantawild ASEAN Divine Painting Scenic Area also came alive at night, with visitors encountering costumed artists from ASEAN countries and enjoying a variety of performances and experiences. The city has released 15 high-quality night tourism routes and launched numerous night tourism check-in spots to continue to light up the “night economy.”

Nanning has also set its sights on becoming an international metropolis open to cooperation with ASEAN, aiming to accelerate the construction of a national tourism hub city. The city has been lauded as “China’s Famous Night Tour City,” with its night culture and tourism consumption clusters gaining national-level recognition.

The 2023 Guangxi Cultural Tourism Development Conference not only provided guests with a glimpse of Nanning’s vibrant night tourism offerings, but also highlighted the city’s aspirations to become a high-level cultural and tourism area and a world tourism destination.

