It coincides with the Ching Ming Festival, and many people visit the graves of their ancestors recently. Authorities in Guangdong province claim that to control the flow of people, appointments are required. But when someone made an appointment, they were told that the names of their ancestors could not have sensitive characters. The news stunned the entire Internet, and they called out, “Are you going to change your ancestor’s name?”

According to comprehensive land media reports, Guangdong Province has recently stipulated that between March 28 and April 30, if people who need to go to funeral services such as funeral homes, cemeteries, and columbariums to pay homage, they must first make an appointment through the platform. Make an appointment to facilitate crowd control.

After some citizens filled in the names of their ancestors and the appointment time, the system unexpectedly prompted that “the name of the ancestors cannot contain sensitive words”. The citizen called out: “Are you serious? Do you want my ancestors to change their names after worshiping the mountain?”

Some netizens ridiculed: “I need to be present to change the name”, “Sorry for the ignorance of the ancestors.”

Netizens have left messages and criticized:

“It’s really too broad.”

“What else don’t you care about? A grave sweep and sensitive words!”

“I have to make an appointment with you to sweep my own grave. Are you my ancestor?”

“Do you want to make an appointment with the underworld?”

“It’s really a joke in the world.”

Others ridiculed: “How about some words? I’m not very confident.”

