On September 15, the opening ceremony of the 29th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievements Expo and the 2022 Yangling Modern Agriculture High-end Forum were held.

The picture shows Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, attending the opening ceremony and delivering a keynote speech.

On September 15, the opening ceremony of the 29th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievements Expo and the 2022 Yangling Modern Agriculture High-end Forum with the theme of “Innovation, Cooperation and Food Security” were held in the Yangling Demonstration Zone.

Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. Liu Guozhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Rahmantala Mohamed Osman, Ambassador of the African Union Representative Office in China, attended the opening ceremony and jointly unveiled the China-Africa Joint Center for Modern Agricultural Technology Exchange Demonstration and Training. Governor Zhao Yide delivered the opening speech, Xu Xinrong, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and Zhao Gang, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Yan’an Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

Zhang Yudong, Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Alisher Durayev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan delivered a video speech, and Liu Pingzhi, Vice Governor of Hainan Province, the guest of honor, delivered a speech. Zhang Zhili, Vice Governor of Yunnan Province, Wang Xiao, Fang Hongwei and Li Chunlin, members of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee, Zhuang Changxing, Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People’s Congress, Li Xingwang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Northwest A&F University, President Wu Pute, Armenian Ambassador to China Sher Guy Manasaryan, Ambassador of Belarus to China Yuri Shchenko, Chargé d’affaires of Tajikistan in China Umaryan Gurchehra, United Nations World Food Program Resident Representative in China Qu Sixi, Kenyan embassy in China Edwin Affand, deputy head of the embassy, ​​attended the opening ceremony and the forum. Ye Niuping, Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province, presided over the meeting.

Ji Bingxuan pointed out in his keynote speech that the development of China’s agriculture is inseparable from the world, and the development of world agriculture also requires China’s participation. While accelerating its modernization drive, China has always attached great importance to exchanges and cooperation with countries around the world in the field of agriculture, especially under the initiative of President Xi Jinping to jointly build the “Belt and Road”, which has gradually formed an “all-round, multi-level and wide-area” initiative. The pattern of opening to the outside world has achieved remarkable results in the fields of multilateral and bilateral exchanges, foreign trade and investment, scientific and technological cooperation, foreign aid, and global food and agricultural governance. We are willing to share agricultural technology, experience and agricultural development models with other countries, and work with countries around the world to pay more attention to the collaborative innovation of agricultural science and technology, the transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements, the improvement of the quality and efficiency of modern agriculture, the international trade of agricultural products and the open cooperation of talents and intelligence, and vigorously develop agriculture. Tackling key core technologies, improving the level of demonstration and promotion of agricultural science and technology, promoting cooperation in agricultural industrialization projects, cultivating new drivers of modern agricultural development, and promoting agricultural talent exchanges, to jointly create a world without hunger, poverty and sustainable development.

Ji Bingxuan said that with the strong support and careful guidance of eight ministries including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the strong promotion of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, the SCO Agricultural Base has landed in the Yangling Demonstration Zone. The legal status has been formally established, the platform framework system has been continuously improved, and the main functions such as training, exchange, and demonstration have been well played. This major move will surely open up a new situation of agricultural exchanges and cooperation between China, the SCO countries and even the rest of the world. The Chinese government attaches great importance to Yangling’s exemplary role in the development of modern agriculture, and supports Yangling in building the “Belt and Road” international agricultural cooperation center. We warmly welcome enterprises and scientific research institutions from all over the world to pay attention to the construction of the SCO agricultural base and Yangling, and come here to carry out various forms of innovation cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and common development.

Zhao Yide said that since its inception, the Yangling Agricultural High Association has always adhered to the purpose of serving “three rural areas”, and has played an important demonstration and leading role in displaying the latest agricultural scientific and technological achievements at home and abroad, promoting the demonstration and promotion of agricultural science and technology, and promoting the opening of agriculture to the outside world. . With the theme of “innovation, cooperation and food security”, this year’s agricultural high-tech conference will present a panoramic view of new technologies, new equipment and new models of modern agriculture, and will create a new platform, new window and new carrier for international cooperation in an all-round way, so as to provide high-level services for food security and provide improved seeds. , Sending good technology and increasing good farmland, further highlighting the distinctive features of the Agricultural High Association for agricultural services, it will surely bring more opportunities and inject stronger impetus to Sino-foreign agricultural cooperation and exchanges, the overall revitalization of the countryside, the continuous increase of farmers’ income, and the high-quality development of agriculture. Shaanxi is willing to work with all parties to jointly build the SCO agricultural technology exchange and training demonstration base, carefully organize a series of important activities, and strive to build the Yangling Agricultural Summit into an important platform for agricultural science and technology exchanges and a model of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

Karimzoda Saadi, Minister of Agriculture of Tajikistan, Zhang Ming, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Zhang Tianzuo, Chief Pastor of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, delivered speeches at the 2022 Yangling Modern Agriculture High-end Forum or in the form of video.

Relevant state ministries and commissions, representatives of some provincial and district governments, business associations, and enterprise representatives attended the opening ceremony and forum.

It is understood that this year’s agricultural high meeting is jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, the State Intellectual Property Office, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shaanxi Provincial Government. In the form of a combination of field exhibitions, the whole chain, panoramic and three-dimensional display of new achievements, new technologies and new models of agricultural technology innovation, demonstration and promotion, and international exchanges and cooperation in serving and ensuring national food security. Activities such as the China-Africa Agricultural Exchange and Cooperation Practice and Prospect Seminar and the 5th Yangling International Seed Industry Innovation Forum will also be held during the current agricultural high-level meeting.

Before the opening ceremony, the participating leaders visited some exhibition halls.(Reporter: Mother Liang Sun Peng Photographer: Zhang Chen)