The Party Committee of the Anhui Judicial Department Shares Results of Theme Education Research

The Party Committee of the Anhui Judicial Department recently held a theme education research results exchange meeting, where they discussed the achievements and progress made through their research efforts. The meeting was attended by the Second Tour Steering Group of the Provincial Party Committee, who provided guidance and support.

Since the launch of Xi Jinping’s theme education on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the party committee of the Anhui Provincial Department of Justice has prioritized investigation and research as an essential part of their educational activities. They have focused on identifying and addressing development problems through in-depth research, problem orientation, and enhanced problem awareness. To facilitate this, they formulated a comprehensive work plan for survey and research, clarifying the content, responsibilities, tasks, and application of research results.

Up to now, the leadership team of the Anhui Provincial Department of Justice has conducted 33 field investigations and identified 40 problems. They have collected 33 opinions from the public and formulated 10 special research reports, which have led to 67 work measures. These findings and measures were presented and discussed during the exchange meeting, along with the overall situation of the investigation and research carried out by the Party Committee. The meeting also approved the list of transformation and application of research results.

This emphasis on research and problem-solving is aimed at promoting high-quality business development in the judicial system. By effectively utilizing the results of their investigations, the Anhui Judicial Department hopes to strengthen their party spirit, emphasize practical solutions, and make new achievements.

The exchange meeting served as a platform for sharing knowledge and insights, allowing the Party Committee to learn from each other’s experiences and discuss innovative approaches to improve their work. This research-based approach is crucial for the continuous development and improvement of the Anhui Judicial Department.

Overall, the Party Committee of the Anhui Judicial Department is committed to enhancing their understanding of socialist values and implementing effective strategies that align with the principles of the new era. Through their research efforts and the exchange of results, they aim to contribute to the ongoing development and progress of the judicial system in Anhui Province.

Editor: Wang Chenhui

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

