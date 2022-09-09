Certosina investigation by the carabinieri of Feltre and Trichiana on the mid-August investment in Limana. The military started from a find on the road: the offending car passes under the cameras first with the mirror, then without

TO THE PORT. “I thought I had taken a pole”, but the noise he had heard that evening of August 15th was of two girls hit. This is what the alleged investor of the two girls reported, in August along the Provincial road.

In the end, for the alleged “pirate” from Belluno, the protagonist of this failure to rescue and discovered, it was the side mirror of the car, on the passenger side, which he lost in the impact: thanks to the serial numbers, the carabinieri of Feltre and Trichiana . But it is above all on the images of the cameras scanned one by one, that the hypothesis of the accusation is based: the car has been immortalized twice. At a first pass he had the mirror, at a second it was missing.

The man is being investigated for road injuries and wrongful death. He did not imagine that he had sent two girls to the hospital, this he explained to the carabinieri, admitting that he was in that area in the late evening of mid-August. “He was dark” – he continued – and he had not felt he had to stop, thinking of checking the damage when he returned home.

The investigation involved the carabinieri of the Trichiana station and the colleagues of the operational nucleus of the Compagnia di Feltre, and began with the collection of some fragments and wrecks of the car hypothetically involved in the investment of 15 August. Details that thanks to the identification codes of the pieces have allowed the carabinieri to trace the car model that could have sent the two girls into the ditch on the side Sp 1, between the two Limana roundabouts.

The same pieces, therefore quite coarse, allowed the investigators to narrow the time span of the footage to be viewed, those of the traffic cameras and license plate readings in operation.

“Restricting” the camp may seem like a big word because the carabinieri in any case had to scan as many as 281 vehicles compatible with the model and the shooting interval, crossing images of license plate readers, public and private cameras. Thousands of images and even hours of videos in the days leading up to the event, both before and after the event: the circle tightened on a medium-sized car that passed immediately before the accident with the mirror intact, while in the following image it appeared deprives.

A frame that prompted the judiciary (the file is on the table of the prosecutor Roberta Gallego) to order the seizure of the vehicle: at a first check, the parts in the hands of the carabinieri were compatible with those missing on the car.Cristina Happy