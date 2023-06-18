Home » The playlists of Nuovi Percorsi: a resource to strengthen the skills of those who work in the PA
News

The playlists of Nuovi Percorsi: a resource to strengthen the skills of those who work in the PA

by admin





The playlists of Nuovi Percorsi: a resource to strengthen the skills of those who work in the PA | Formez PA


Home >
News >
The playlists of Nuovi Percorsi: a resource to strengthen the skills of those who work in the PA

Created on: June 6, 2023

The sections offer a selection of training resources, identified on the basis of topicality and reusability criteria and organized into thematic playlists.

Planning and managing the Structural Funds

Manage complex projects and work effectively

Designing in Europe

Manage the transition to digital

  • Digital transformation of the PA 13 video lessons to address the issues connected to the digital transformation process that the individual PAs must undertake for the implementation of the three-year ICT plan.
  • Cyber ​​security 4 video lessons to illustrate the concepts on which cyber attacks are based and the actions to protect the data available online.

The playlists were created starting from the training resources used for the activities of the Project New Paths for the development of the administrative capacity of the Sicilian Regionfunded by Axis IV OT 11 – Specific Objective 11.6 of the Operational Program FSE 2014-2021 of the Sicilian Region and implemented within the framework of the Convention between the Sicilian Region and Formez PA of 5 December 2018 – CUP Code G79E18000190006

See also  The upgrade of the giant screen theater in the Science and Technology Museum

Publication date:

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – 01:42







You may also like

Russia: 750 Ukrainian soldiers were killed within 24...

Kaleidoscope

a camp dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant...

From Monday first heat wave: 40 degrees expected...

“This year is the hottest year”… ‘El Niño’...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 23,...

The dispute degenerates, a young man wounded with...

A European commission of inquiry acquits Morocco of...

The important recognition that Nelsen Music received

An international warning about “Kimsuke”…and information about “phishing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy