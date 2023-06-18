The playlists of Nuovi Percorsi: a resource to strengthen the skills of those who work in the PA

The sections offer a selection of training resources, identified on the basis of topicality and reusability criteria and organized into thematic playlists.

Planning and managing the Structural Funds

Manage complex projects and work effectively

Designing in Europe

Participate in European tenders 8 video lessons to learn the basic elements useful for defining a strategy for accessing European funds.

European decision-making paths 3 video lessons to inform and raise awareness on the theme of regional participation in the formation and implementation of European policies and law.

Manage the transition to digital

Digital transformation of the PA 13 video lessons to address the issues connected to the digital transformation process that the individual PAs must undertake for the implementation of the three-year ICT plan.

Cyber ​​security 4 video lessons to illustrate the concepts on which cyber attacks are based and the actions to protect the data available online.

The playlists were created starting from the training resources used for the activities of the Project New Paths for the development of the administrative capacity of the Sicilian Regionfunded by Axis IV OT 11 – Specific Objective 11.6 of the Operational Program FSE 2014-2021 of the Sicilian Region and implemented within the framework of the Convention between the Sicilian Region and Formez PA of 5 December 2018 – CUP Code G79E18000190006