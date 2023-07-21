Home » The political thing moves in La Guajira
News

The political thing moves in La Guajira

by admin
The political thing moves in La Guajira

From left to right: The folklorist, Augusto Ariza, Armando Morelly, businessman, the renowned composer Rafael Manjarrez, the lawyer Iván Fuentes and the Senator, Alfredo Deluque, all in the tremendous civic meeting that Ivon Manjarrez called, in El Plan, on the occasion of the festivities of La Virgen del Carmen.

In the Photo: Nemesio Roys, ex-governor of La Guajira, the well-known singer-songwriter Rafa Manjarrez and the Senator of the Republic, in El Plan, village of La Jagua del Pilar, where they met on the occasion of a call made by Ivón Manjarrez, to the patron saint festivities, on July 16.

See also  Sabalenka goes to the semifinals of the Madrid tournament with fear

You may also like

Winner Certificate: STOXX® Global Select Dividend 100 index...

Shanghai Takes Action to Boost Cross-border E-commerce and...

New .week: What awaits us after the elections?

Humanitarian mission allowed the return of girls, handed...

i3 Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

Hemsworth was in pain, he couldn’t bend over....

NASA Warns Heat Waves Will Persist Unless Greenhouse...

Andrés Calle is the new president of the...

Striving Towards a New Chapter in the Construction...

Cohesion is demonstrated during church renovation in Offenhausen

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy