The political thing moves in La Guajira

From left to right: The folklorist, Augusto Ariza, Armando Morelly, businessman, the renowned composer Rafael Manjarrez, the lawyer Iván Fuentes and the Senator, Alfredo Deluque, all in the tremendous civic meeting that Ivon Manjarrez called, in El Plan, on the occasion of the festivities of La Virgen del Carmen.

In the Photo: Nemesio Roys, ex-governor of La Guajira, the well-known singer-songwriter Rafa Manjarrez and the Senator of the Republic, in El Plan, village of La Jagua del Pilar, where they met on the occasion of a call made by Ivón Manjarrez, to the patron saint festivities, on July 16.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

