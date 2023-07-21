You can buy snacks at convenience stores with the Seoul Children’s Meal Card… Implemented on the 24th :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Snacks can be purchased when purchasing meals at CU convenience stores

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Chang-hoe = A survey result found that door-type refrigerators that can be opened and closed in convenience stores are effective in managing food storage temperature and saving energy. The photo shows a door-type refrigerator installed at the CU Jangan Tourist Hotel branch in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul on the afternoon of the 6th. 2023.07.21. kch0523@newsis.com

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Hyeok-jin = From next week, you can purchase snacks when using the CU convenience store with a children’s meal card (Kkumnamu Card).

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on the 21st that it would expand the scope of use of the card to expand the options for children who are concerned about undernourishment and to relieve the stigma of using the child meal card (Kkumnamu Card).

From the 24th, if you buy meals (boxed lunches, gimbap, noodles, etc.) with a child meal card at CU convenience stores, you can purchase additional snacks such as snacks and ice cream. Previously, purchases were limited to meals, etc., making it difficult to eat snacks.

Reflecting the voices of children who said, “It would be nice to be able to buy snacks at convenience stores,” the city of Seoul decided to introduce the system after developing a system with CU convenience stores. However, for children’s healthy eating habits and nutritional balance, snacks can be purchased for up to 3,000 won only when purchasing meals over 4,000 won.

Along with this, online payment at convenience stores will also be expanded. In the meantime, it was possible only in the GS25 convenience store app (My Neighborhood GS), but from the 27th, online payments can also be made in the CU convenience store app (Pocket CU).

How to use it is simple. In the Pocket CU app, click the child meal icon to register the child meal card number, and then pay for the product in advance from the reservation purchase menu. It is a method of visiting after presenting the QR code at the store on the designated date. In this case, a 20% discount is applied.

In September, the design of children’s meal cards will also be revamped. It plans to change commercial check cards to designs preferred by children and diversify the types so that there is no inconvenience.

Kim Seon-soon, head of the Gender Equality and Family Policy Office of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, said, “We expect that this improvement project will expand the options for undernourished children and ease the stigma.”

Currently, the city of Seoul is providing meal support to a total of 30,000 children who are at risk of undernourishment through children’s meal cards, local children’s centers, and lunch box delivery.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis hjkwon@newsis.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

