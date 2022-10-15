Home News The Ponte degli Alpini shines again: once the cleaning has been done, the burnt LED lights will be changed
News

The Ponte degli Alpini shines again: once the cleaning has been done, the burnt LED lights will be changed

by admin
The Ponte degli Alpini shines again: once the cleaning has been done, the burnt LED lights will be changed

The Ponte degli Alpini is white again. The restyling operation, which is only just beginning, began on Friday evening, when the company appointed by the Municipality, Lena di Agordo, cleaned the parapets of the structure along both sides. This will be followed by the cleaning of the carriageway and sidewalks by Bellunum and, then, the replacement of the non-working LED lights (for years).

«It is our business card for those who enter the city and one of the access doors to the historic center», explains Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, «it is our intention to always keep it in order. A time schedule will be drawn up in which routine maintenance activities can be entered on a regular basis. Cleaning, for example, we would like to foresee it every two, maximum three years. The decor also starts from small actions, in this case we are talking about one of the symbols of our city, a place of passage every day for thousands of cars from Belluno, but also for tourists ».

The company went into action with the pressure washer around 8pm on Friday to finish the job shortly after 1am. To facilitate the operation, traffic lights were placed at the two entrances which made circulation one-way alternating (the operations were carried out in the late evening and at night precisely in order not to create inconvenience to traffic).

The jet of hot water made it possible to free the manholes and to remove the dirt accumulated in over ten years from the balustrades, restoring their original white color. “For the entire floor, cleaning and LED replacement, we got 22 thousand euros from the folds of the budget,” explains the deputy mayor and budget councilor, Paolo Gamba. “Times are difficult, but the decorum and hospitality also pass through interventions like this one”.

See also  The executive meeting of the provincial government conveys and learns the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, deeply grasps the essence of the spirit, and pays close attention to the implementation of the benchmark and the table, and practically transforms the spirit of the meeting into a powerful driving force for accelerating high-quality development-Jingchu Net-Hubei Daily Net

You may also like

Falls off his bike with his mother: a...

20th party congress opens on Sunday with ‘appropriate...

With the cut in parliamentarians, savings of almost...

Wang Qishan leaked the inside story of the...

A driver attacked and threatened in Ivrea, a...

Why did Xi’s speech change drastically when the...

De Luca speaks to young industrialists: “For Ignazio...

Sun Yeli: No matter how the world changes,...

The Advar march is back, a double path...

The Sichuan delegation of the 20th National Congress...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy