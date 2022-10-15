The Ponte degli Alpini is white again. The restyling operation, which is only just beginning, began on Friday evening, when the company appointed by the Municipality, Lena di Agordo, cleaned the parapets of the structure along both sides. This will be followed by the cleaning of the carriageway and sidewalks by Bellunum and, then, the replacement of the non-working LED lights (for years).

«It is our business card for those who enter the city and one of the access doors to the historic center», explains Mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, «it is our intention to always keep it in order. A time schedule will be drawn up in which routine maintenance activities can be entered on a regular basis. Cleaning, for example, we would like to foresee it every two, maximum three years. The decor also starts from small actions, in this case we are talking about one of the symbols of our city, a place of passage every day for thousands of cars from Belluno, but also for tourists ».

The company went into action with the pressure washer around 8pm on Friday to finish the job shortly after 1am. To facilitate the operation, traffic lights were placed at the two entrances which made circulation one-way alternating (the operations were carried out in the late evening and at night precisely in order not to create inconvenience to traffic).

The jet of hot water made it possible to free the manholes and to remove the dirt accumulated in over ten years from the balustrades, restoring their original white color. “For the entire floor, cleaning and LED replacement, we got 22 thousand euros from the folds of the budget,” explains the deputy mayor and budget councilor, Paolo Gamba. “Times are difficult, but the decorum and hospitality also pass through interventions like this one”.