Sound defeat and expulsion of Massimo Dall’Ò, one of the most talented players of Canottieri Belluno. The biancoblù afternoon at Maccan Prata is going very badly, even if opposed to one of the two very favorites to take one of the three final places for promotion to A2. There is almost never a game in Friuli, in a yellow and black monologue only interspersed with goals from captain Moreno Reolon and Robinho. Furthermore, a very dubious second yellow by simulation combined with Dall’Ò will deprive the technician Alessio Bortolini of the boy born in 2003.

The Canottieri then runs into the first knockout in the league after three days, remaining at 4 points in the standings. On Saturday, at the Spes Arena, a Bissuola will arrive which has six lengths.

MACCAN PRATA – BELLUNO TANK TOP 6-2

MACCAN PRATA: Boin (Verdicchio); Gastaldi, Focosi, Genovese, Marcio, Khalil, Eric, Spatafora, Imamovic, Davide Zecchinello, Lari. Coach Marco Sbisà.

BELLUNO TANK TOP: Del Prete (From Libera); Riccardo Dal Farra, Contin, Savi, Reolon, Kevin Dal Farra, Robinho, Gheno, Dall’Ò, De Boni, Alessandro Bortolini. Coach Alessio Bortolini.

Referees: Salmoiraghi of Bologna, Cino of Modena. Chrono: Front of Pordenone.

Rarely: PT 5.44 Spatafora, 8.11 Eric, 12.22 Reolon (C), 13.54 Eric, 14.31 Lari; ST 11.20 Fiery, 13.40 Lari, 19.42 Robinho.

Note: Amoniti Focosi, Gastaldi (M), Robinho, Dall’Ò (C). Expelled at 9.32 del st Dall’Ò (C) for a double yellow card.