image source,Getty Images

The closely watched 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will open on Sunday (October 16) for a week, with the main agenda including making “appropriate revisions” to the party constitution.

Sun Yeli, a spokesman for the conference, told the media on Saturday that the conference will open on Sunday in the Great Hall of the People and end on October 22, after which the new Standing Committee of the Politburo, the top decision-making level of the Communist Party of China, will be announced.

It is expected that this conference will allow Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to remain in office and enter a historic third term, becoming the top leader of the Communist Party of China with the longest tenure since Mao Zedong.

Sun Yeli also said that it is “practice” to revise the party constitution at the five-year party congress, but did not talk about the specific revisions.

