(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, APRIL 01 – Pope Francis has been discharged and left the Gemelli hospital to return to the Vatican.



“This morning, Saturday 1 April, Pope Francis was discharged from the A. Gemelli University Hospital. Before leaving the facility, the Holy Father greeted the Rector of the Catholic University, Franco Anelli, with his closest collaborators , the General Director of the Polyclinic, Marco Elefanti, the general ecclesiastical assistant of the Catholic University, Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori, and the team of doctors and health workers who assisted him during these days”.



This was reported by the press office of the Holy See. (HANDLE).

