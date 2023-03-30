On March 29, Liu Qiang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went to Pingyin County and Changqing District to conduct in-depth investigations in rural areas, communities, enterprises, and project sites. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the tasks deployed by the two sessions of the country, work hard, accelerate development, promote high-quality economic and social development and achieve new breakthroughs, and create a new era of socialist modernization for the “strong, new, rich, beautiful and high” Make greater contributions to the construction of a strong provincial capital.

The Quanfu Xiaojiangnan project in Pingyin County makes full use of natural resources such as bamboo forests and Langxi rivers to create a “northern Jiangnan experience place”. Liu Qiang inspected the project construction, supporting facilities, etc., and asked about the recent tourist flow, tourism income, cultural and tourism activities, etc. He emphasized that it is necessary to implement the spirit of the provincial tourism development conference, benchmark and advanced, advance in a down-to-earth manner, continue to improve the level of cultural and tourism development, and truly turn green water and green mountains into golden mountains and silver mountains. In Huangshan Community of Fuzhuang Village, Liu Qiang inspected the community party-mass service center and the appearance of the village, visited villagers’ homes, and listened to reports on grassroots governance and party building leading rural revitalization. He said that it is necessary to firmly promote rural revitalization, improve the level of agricultural and rural modernization, and promote the realization of common prosperity. The carbon industry is a characteristic industry and a pillar industry in Pingyin County. Liu Qiang went to Pingyin Longshan Carbon Co., Ltd. to inspect the enterprise’s smart digital center and production workshops to learn about production operations, ultra-low emissions, and industry prospects. Low-carbon and high-quality development.

The relocation of the beach area of ​​Xiaoli Street in Changqing District involves 39 villages and 32,000 people. In June 2022, they will move into Xiaoxing Homeland. Liu Qiang came to the community party-mass service center in Xiaoli Street, inspected the mass service hall and the party-mass activity positions, learned about the community management and services in the “post-relocation and construction” era of the beach area, the inheritance of excellent traditional culture, and the production and life of residents. Strengthen the leadership of party building, improve the level of refined management services, do practical things for the people, and let the masses live and work in peace and contentment. In the Shenxiu Valley Pastoral Complex Project, Liu Qiang listened to the report on the rural revitalization and project construction of Shuangquan Town, and learned more about the cultivation of traditional Chinese medicine and the development of rural tourism. He said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward clear requirements for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. It is necessary to make full use of resource endowments, vigorously develop characteristic industries, and drive farmers to increase their income and become rich. In Shandong Lurun Thermal Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Liu Qiang inspected the production workshop of energy-saving and environmental protection equipment, learned more about the development of the pressure vessel industry chain, and encouraged enterprises to seize development opportunities and continuously expand the scale of development. Liu Qiang also inspected the Dafoshan tourism project in Lingyan Village, learned about the construction and operation of the scenic spot, and the party building leading the rural revitalization.

During the investigation, Liu Qiang listened to reports on the economic and social development of Pingyin County and Changqing District as well as their plans for the next step. He emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the key year to build a socialist, modern and strong provincial capital in the new era of “strong new, rich, beautiful and high”. Pingyin County and Changqing District should anchor on “be brave to be the vanguard and build a strong provincial capital”, carry forward the spirit of struggle, implement development ideas, adhere to project-based, list-based, ledger-based, and engineering-based advancement, and ensure that the “Project Breakthrough Year” This task has been implemented and seen actual results, and made greater contributions to the construction of a strong provincial capital.

Li Guoqiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General, participated in the event.