Previously, Microsoft has announced the Copilot Assistant, which integrates GPT-4 into Office to help users perform office operations more conveniently.

Now,Microsoft announced that it will launch a new Security Copilot service to help network security professionals.

It is reported that the core technology of Security Copilot is OpenAI’s GPT-4 generative artificial intelligence and Microsoft’s own security-specific model.

It looks like a simple dialog where users can ask questions like “What security incidents are there in my organization?” and it will give you a simple summary.

And behind the scenes,It leverages the 65 trillion signals Microsoft collects every day, as well as expertise in the security field, to allow security professionals to track down threats.

According to Microsoft, Security Copilot is designed to complement rather than replace the work of security analysts, and also includes a sticky note board feature that allows colleagues to collaborate and share information.

However, Microsoft also made it clear that Security Copilot is not always correct,It can also make mistakes, so the user needs to tell it where it went wrong so that it can be corrected.

At present, Microsoft has begun to provide a preview version of Security Copilot to some users, but has not announced the time to officially promote the technology.