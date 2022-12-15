On the afternoon of December 13, a special video conference on the city’s medical treatment work was held to make arrangements for the construction of the new crown pneumonia medical treatment system.

Liu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Commander-in-Chief of the Jinan Epidemic Prevention and Control Provincial and Urban Integration Headquarters attended and delivered a speech. Yu Haitian, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor, and Commander-in-Chief of the Headquarters presided over, and Yang Feng, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Headquarters Attend.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic prevention and control has entered a new critical stage. All levels of the city must fully, accurately and fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and fully implement the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government. Accurately grasp the new situation and tasks of the current epidemic prevention and control, further improve the medical treatment system for new coronary pneumonia, accelerate the improvement of medical treatment capabilities, and do our best to protect the safety and health of the people.

The meeting emphasized that to improve medical treatment capabilities, we must focus on various key tasks: expand and prepare fever clinics, ensure that reconstruction and expansion are in place on time, and open as much as possible, and establish a tiered backup and monitoring and dispatching mechanism to meet the medical needs of the masses; Grass-roots medical service capabilities, ensuring full coverage of community health service centers, medical staff in place, weaving a dense grass-roots medical service protection network; strengthening the construction of various designated hospitals, and accelerating the upgrading of designated hospitals, sub-designated hospitals, and quasi-sub-designated hospitals; Do a good job in the diagnosis and treatment of hospitals, resolutely implement the relevant national requirements, ensure that medical personnel are well protected, and formulate and improve emergency plans; speed up the construction of critical medical resources, and replenish personnel and equipment as required; increase the promotion of Internet hospitals, so that more patients can safely and conveniently Seek medical consultation through Internet hospitals; quickly increase the number of medical personnel and fill the personnel gap through multiple channels and methods; set up a medical dispatch center to coordinate and dispatch rescue resources, and guide the masses to seek medical treatment in an orderly manner; strengthen drug reserves, increase production and supply, and improve Reserve capacity, coordinate deployment and operation, and provide guarantee and support for primary-level medical services; strengthen vaccination of the elderly, and ensure that they are received as quickly as possible; speed up the health monitoring of key populations, find out the bottom line, and establish accounts; do a good job in publicity and guidance , Strengthen public awareness and science popularization, and improve the masses’ ability to protect themselves and treat themselves.

The meeting emphasized that the battle against the epidemic is a down-to-earth, head-to-head battle, and it is necessary to raise the bar, pay attention to details, and strengthen implementation. The main responsible comrades at all levels and departments must personally implement it to ensure that various measures see actual results. It is necessary to effectively strengthen supervision and inspection, and seriously pursue accountability for those who do not have a solid work style, slow progress in work, or even fail to act or act indiscriminately.

Huaiyin District, Zhangqiu District, Jiyang District, and Jinan High-tech Zone made speeches at the meeting.

City leaders Sun Bin, Lu Tao, Li Guoqiang, Liu Ke, Wang Guiying, Ren Qinghu, and Secretary-General of the Municipal Government Wang Pinmu attended the meeting at the main venue or branch venues.