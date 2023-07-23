The possible strategies of the Hungarian GP: two stops are planned

According to data provided by Pirelli, the Hungarian GP should be a two-stop race, but the strong heat could change plans.

After a rather abnormal weekend due to the new format that has been experimented with Qualificationit is difficult to make predictions for the Hungarian GP, which will start today at 15:00. In fact, the teams decided to save tires in FP2, for example by simulating race pace with a tire used in FP1 or with the soft, which is unlikely to be used given the temperatures. In fact, if there is one certainty, it is that today a Budapest it’s hot, very hot: at half past ten in the morning, during the race Formula 2the asphalt temperature exceeds forty degrees, and forecasts point to a further increase in view of the start of the race. Pirelli has provided his predictions of the strategies, and the most likely seems to be the two-stop one, with medium-hard-hard.

As for the other possible strategies in the race, Pirelli also signals the possibility of carrying out two stints on the mediums and one on the hard in the two-stop strategy, even if few drivers can count on a set of new mediums. In the top ten the only one is Norris, who in Q2 did just one flying lap and was able to save a set for the race. The one stop strategy is even considered, on paper, to be slower even than the three stop strategy, despite the fact that it is notoriously difficult to overtake at the Hungaroring. As for the discrepancies in terms of tires in the top ten, it should be noted that the two Alfa Romeo (who will start fifth and seventh) e Hulkenberg they no longer have sets of new hard tires available. Below is the graph with the tire situation of each rider in view of the Hungarian GP.

Cover photo: Scuderia Ferrari / Twitter

